The Popular Soda That Has Only Slightly Less Caffeine Than Mountain Dew

Afternoon energy slumps are the worst. We each have a way of dealing with it — some go for a cup of coffee, others for black tea. But those who really need to be on their feet will skip the coffee and reach for a soda — something like a Mountain Dew. Besides delivering a nice, caffeinated jolt for the brain, the citrusy fizz is just as effective at waking the palate. Here's the thing, though: If you either dislike or are getting fed up with Mountain Dews, there's another soda sitting right there on the shelf that's almost as caffeinated — we're talking about Dr. Pepper.

Every 12-ounce can comes with a solid 41 milligrams of caffeine, or 14 behind Mountain Dew's 55 milligrams, according to data from the University of Utah. Just a quarter cup of tea's worth of difference.

But these numbers are only true if you pick up either the standard or diet Dr. Pepper. The Cherry Vanilla variant comes down to 39 milligrams. Mountain Dew's got more variety going on — the regular stuff hovers around 54, Diet Mountain Dew stays right there too, but the zero-sugar version cranks it up to a whopping 68 milligrams. So while Dr. Pepper isn't the biggest player in the caffeine game, if you like the flavor and aren't too bothered about maximum caffeine bang for your buck, pick up a can the next time your body's on emergency power. It'll wake you right up.