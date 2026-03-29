9 Of The Toughest Restaurant Reservations To Get In Denver
With its close proximity to the Rocky Mountains and numerous recreational opportunities and cultural sites, Denver has established itself as a major tourist destination. As such, it boasts a thriving, diverse dining scene, spanning breweries, casual burger and pizza joints, ethnic eateries, and splurge-worthy establishments recognized by the Michelin Guide. Not to mention that Denver boasts iconic signature dishes of its own, such as sugar steak, Colorado-style green chili, and fried tacos.
As enticing as they seem, though, some of this vibrant city's most desirable tables are notoriously famous for their low availability and often require careful and early planning. These highly coveted spots can be reserved via their official websites or through platforms like OpenTable and Tock — but this essential step may be easier said than done. Indeed, the demand for these exceptional restaurants keeps increasing, largely driven by their stellar reputation, exceptional culinary creations, and inviting atmosphere.
Here is a curated selection of some of the most sought-after restaurants in the Mile High City, spanning different neighborhoods, concepts, and gastronomies. These acclaimed venues have earned glowing reviews and consistently draw large crowds, particularly during peak hours. For this reason, we've also made sure to include effective methods in order to boost your odds.
Sap Sua (Highland)
Established in 2023, Sap Sua is a contemporary Vietnamese restaurant on Colfax Avenue that doubles as a bakery on Saturday morning. Its name means "about to be" or "almost," hinting that its team is committed to refining food and service quality. This hotspot offers a seasonal menu as well as happy hour treats that feature both traditional and inventive Vietnamese dishes besides pho, such as beef rice porridge, fried fish sticks with turmeric-dill aioli, and banana-coconut pudding.
Aside from its intimate 50-guest capacity, other factors keep Sap Sua fully booked. Featured by The Denver Post and Denver Life, this venue not only made Esquire's 50 Best New Restaurants in America in 2023, but it was also named a James Beard Foundation semifinalist for Best New Restaurant in 2024. Moreover, The New York Times recognized it as one of 2024's premier dining destinations in the U.S. All these honors have surely boosted demand, and with the business closed on Tuesdays, it's even harder to snag a table. Still, this exceptional culinary experience is worth the effort and wait time.
Dinner slots are released 30 days in advance on Tock, and early booking can definitely increase your chances. For better luck without a reservation, aim for the bar around opening time, since half of this section is intended for walk-ins. Alternatively, Sap Sua is available for a full buyout, accommodating 50 guests for seated dining or 100 for a standing cocktail reception.
(303) 736-2303
2550 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206
Alma Fonda Fina (Highland)
Founded in 2023 by a chef from Guadalajara, Alma Fonda Fina is a modern Mexican restaurant that offers a curated beverage program and happy hour on weekdays. Not only is it recognized as one of North America's 50 Best Restaurants, but the Michelin Guide has also awarded it a star and recommends it for date night. While the menu is compact, it features some mouthwatering dishes, such as agave-roasted sweet potato, tuna ceviche marinated in coconut broth, and duck leg served with slow-cooked beans and pickled serrano peppers.
Nevertheless, since the dining room can only seat 28 guests and the chef's counter accommodates eight, securing a reservation at this trendy venue can be challenging, albeit rewarding. You might even struggle for a year without success.
Slots are released on OpenTable 60 days in advance, and are available for parties of up to five people. So, plan for an early booking, targeting the mid-afternoon slots to improve your odds. Spontaneous diners might want to aim for the patio, which is open for walk-ins from May 1 to October 1. Alternatively, prospective diners can set a Notify Me alert on OpenTable or visit Mezcaleria Alma, the Michelin-starred sister restaurant next door — but not during peak hours.
(303) 455-9463
2556 15th St, Denver, CO 80211
Casa Bonita (Lakewood)
While not located in Denver proper, Casa Bonita is part of the Greater Denver metropolitan area — specifically, Lakewood's Lamar Station Plaza neighborhood. Originally founded in Oklahoma City in 1968, this lively, 52,000-square-foot venue has been a local institution (and roadside attraction) since 1974. Its architecture is inspired by various Mexican villages and features a 30-foot waterfall and a pink tower with a statue of Cuauhtémoc, the last Aztec Emperor. The restaurant was also featured in a popular episode of "South Park," and was purchased in 2021 by the controversial animated series' creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone.
Securing a reservation there — which includes entertainment like puppet shows, live music, face painting, and cliff divers — requires months of planning. Plus, the venue is closed on Mondays and major holidays. Walk-ins aren't accepted, so you can only secure your seats via the restaurant's website, keeping in mind that your party can't exceed 10 guests. On the plus side, your meal package will cover an entrée (such as chicken enchiladas or pork carnitas), chips with salsa, a soft drink, and a serving of the house's most iconic treat: Sopaipillas (fried pastries) drizzled with honey.
6715 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO 80214
Beckon (River North Art District)
Beckon is a small, chef-driven restaurant that was established in 2018 in a repurposed bungalow. It features an open kitchen and seasonal, fixed-price tasting menus prepared from locally sourced ingredients. Current offerings, for instance, include trout with daikon radish, duck with black truffle, and lamb with kale and rye. From Wednesday through Saturday, guests have a choice of three areas: A chef's counter with 18 seats, a private sommelier's salon for two, or a heated al fresco area.
As far as nods and accolades are concerned, this RiNo institution was spotlighted by Eater and Visit Denver and has earned one Michelin star. Moreover, its co-owner, Duncan Holmes, was named a 2020 James Beard Award semifinalist in the Best Chef: Mountain category. As such, it's completely understandable why Beckon, with its aesthetically captivating, flavor-packed dishes, attentive and knowledgeable staff, and exceptional beverage pairings, is such a coveted venue. Except for holidays and special events, spots for parties of one to four are released on Tock quarterly on the first day of the month that precedes the new season — resulting in reduced availability.
Customers agree it's worth their time and dime, though, and suggest elevating this exceptional dining experience by opting for the A5 Wagyu add-on and curated drink pairings. If you're still unable to secure a booking or the Notify list fails, the website recommends visiting Major Tom, an affiliated venue.
(303) 749-0020
2843 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205
Kizaki (Platte Park)
Led by Chef Toshi Kizaki, who's also behind the success of Sushi Den, Temaki Den, Izakaya Den, and Ototo, Kizaki is a high-end, Edomae-style omakase experience spanning at least 20 courses. This method of sushi crafting, developed in Tokyo in the 1820s, prioritizes curing, marinating, and aging fresh seafood, resulting in an intensified flavor. Having perfected this traditional art, it's no wonder Kizaki earned a Michelin star in 2025, only five months after opening. It was also spotlighted by the Colorado Sun, not to mention making Esquire's Best New Restaurants in America list in 2025. Adding to its growing list of accolades, this fine establishment was honored in 2026 as a James Beard semifinalist and recognized by Eater as one of the top restaurants in the Mile High City.
Hailed as a premier choice for special occasions, this omakase offers melt-in-your-mouth, umami-packed fish, perfectly balanced flavors, an exceptional beverage program, and a knowledgeable, welcoming staff. Here's the catch, though: Kizaki can only accommodate 40 guests per night. As such, its elusive reservations, released on OpenTable on the 15th of the previous month, must be secured far in advance. You might have better luck aiming for a late slot at the counter. If online booking fails, then calling or emailing persistently may prove successful.
(720) 512-2753
1551 S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80210
Barolo Grill (Cherry Creek North)
Established in 1992, Barolo Grill is an elegant Northern Italian restaurant boasting consistent quality, impeccable service, and an award-winning wine cellar. It offers a selection of delectable dishes reflecting the rich culinary heritage of the provinces of Tuscany and Piedmont, such as gorgonzola soufflé and house-made tortellini stuffed with mushrooms and parmesan. For its part, the Food Network recommends its signature wine-braised duck, served with roasted garlic potatoes, kalamata olives, and seasonal veggies.
While these features already fuel high demand (particularly for romantic dates), this elusive venue has also earned nods from DiningOut Denver, Visit Denver, Eater Denver, the Michelin Guide, and Forbes. Additionally, owner Ryan Fletter nabbed the Michelin Guide Colorado 2023 Sommelier Award and was named a 2026 semifinalist by the James Beard Foundation for Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service.
Barolo only opens between 5:00 and 9:30 p.m. and closes on Sunday and Monday. As such, it often books out, even on weekdays. Window tables are particularly difficult to grab and should be secured on OpenTable weeks in advance. Your best bet is avoiding prime weekend times and regularly checking for last-minute cancellations.
(303) 393-1040
3030 E 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80206
Tavernetta (Union Station)
Led by the James Beard Award-winning Frasca Hospitality Group, Tavernetta is the proud recipient of the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand for good quality and good value cooking. Its delectable handmade pastas, curated selection of Italian wines and spirits, consistent quality, and courteous, attentive, and knowledgeable staff have earned it acclaim from leading guides and media, including Visit Denver. The menu boasts a wide variety of irresistible options, from the lamb ragu rigatoni to the jumbo prawn with saffron polenta and the banana cheesecake gelato.
Consequently, Tavernetta has become one of the city's (and the state's) hardest tables to snag, especially in March — the snowiest time of year in Denver — when tourist numbers spike. So, make your reservation well in advance on OpenTable, keeping in mind that the patio, lounge, and bar are held for walk-ins and waitlist guests. You probably shouldn't expect to be seated in any of those three sections if your dining-room table is still being set up upon your arrival.
(720) 605-1889
1889 16th St Mall, Denver, CO 80202
The Wolf's Tailor (Sunnyside)
The Wolf's Tailor is a contemporary American restaurant proudly focused on farm-fresh ingredients and a firm zero-waste policy. It set a new standard by becoming the first restaurant in Colorado to earn two Michelin stars. Moreover, Erika Whitaker and Kelly Whitaker, the co-founders of the parent company, Id Est Hospitality Group, won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurateur back in 2024.
Given its creative dishes, thoughtful wine pairings, and accommodating and knowledgeable staff, it's no wonder this establishment is so popular. Its prepaid tasting menu can be booked via OpenTable, keeping in mind that late weekend services tend to be the busiest periods. Therefore, the platform recommends reserving a weekday slot well ahead of time as well as requesting a garden tent for a cozier and calmer experience. Alternatively, you can always aim for a private event by renting out the entire venue.
(720) 456-6705
4058 Tejon St, Denver, CO 80211
Florence Supper Club (West Wash Park)
Launched in December 2025, the Florence Supper Club is a small, retro-style, Italian-American restaurant that offers a selection of wines and classic cocktails. It was spotlighted by The Denver Post, and the New Denizen named it one of the Best Italian Restaurants in Denver for 2026. Customers are absolutely thrilled with the nostalgic vibe, expertly mixed cocktails, cozy booths, and hospitable staff.
Despite its limited menu, which includes house-made focaccia with whipped ricotta, chicken parmesan, and tiramisu, this venue is notorious for being one of the hardest places to access in Denver. Open daily except Monday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., it typically books out a month in advance. So, make sure to join the Notify list on OpenTable. The platform recommends aiming for a later seating, especially on midweek nights. As for walk-in availability, it's usually higher right before opening time or after 8 p.m. Once you've joined the waitlist, you can easily grab a drink at the Candlelight Tavern next door until you're called.
375 S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80209
Methodology
Here's how we came up with this curated list of some of the hardest restaurant reservations to snag in Denver. First, we made sure to cover different neighborhoods, concepts, cuisines, and budgets. Then we narrowed the list down to spots that typically need advance planning and book out fast, especially on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Moreover, these exceptional establishments have earned high star ratings and accumulated predominantly glowing reviews on various platforms, such as Yelp, Google, and TripAdvisor. Media features and prestigious industry accolades were also taken into consideration. Finally, we've also included tips to improve your chances, not to mention fallback options if all attempts remain unsuccessful.