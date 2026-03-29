9 Of The Toughest Restaurant Reservations To Get In Denver

With its close proximity to the Rocky Mountains and numerous recreational opportunities and cultural sites, Denver has established itself as a major tourist destination. As such, it boasts a thriving, diverse dining scene, spanning breweries, casual burger and pizza joints, ethnic eateries, and splurge-worthy establishments recognized by the Michelin Guide. Not to mention that Denver boasts iconic signature dishes of its own, such as sugar steak, Colorado-style green chili, and fried tacos.

As enticing as they seem, though, some of this vibrant city's most desirable tables are notoriously famous for their low availability and often require careful and early planning. These highly coveted spots can be reserved via their official websites or through platforms like OpenTable and Tock — but this essential step may be easier said than done. Indeed, the demand for these exceptional restaurants keeps increasing, largely driven by their stellar reputation, exceptional culinary creations, and inviting atmosphere.

Here is a curated selection of some of the most sought-after restaurants in the Mile High City, spanning different neighborhoods, concepts, and gastronomies. These acclaimed venues have earned glowing reviews and consistently draw large crowds, particularly during peak hours. For this reason, we've also made sure to include effective methods in order to boost your odds.