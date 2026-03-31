The Slicing Mistake That Robs Grilled Meat Of Flavor, According To Gordon Ramsay

The art of grilling a delicious piece of meat is relatively simple. With a good cut in hand, one hardly requires much seasoning to turn out a perfect steak. It's all about locking in as much flavor as possible. But the battle for a flavorful steak is often won or lost with each seemingly small choice along the way. One misstep and you could be left with a dry or even worse — a flavorless hunk of shoe leather. Celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay takes the taste of his steak so seriously, that his philosophy extends all the way to how you slice it before plating.

According to Ramsay, how you cut your steak can make or break its ultimate flavor. His advice: slice it thick. In a 2019 video posted on his YouTube channel, he offered his "10 amazing tips to nail the perfect steak" from a Gordon Ramsey Steak location in Las Vegas. But it's his eighth tip that gets right into the thick of things (pun intended), addressing how one slicing mistake can rob a steak of all its luscious juices and flavor.

"When slicing a steak, never slice it too thin," shares Ramsay. "To maximize the flavor and to keep it moist, keep it at least a half a centimeter [or around a ¼ inch] thick." Incidentally, he noted the same thing in our list of 25 tips from celebrity chefs for all your grilling needs. As the owner of multiple steakhouses, Ramsay certainly knows a thing or two about the best way to prepare steak.