The Underrated Chain Where $5 Pizzas Are Still On The Menu (If You Go At The Right Time)

There's no better feeling than walking into your favorite spot for dinner only to realize that it's running a special on the very item you came to purchase. Whether that's Publix running its weekly deli-counter deals or Buffalo Wild Wings unveiling a nightly special on bone-in wings, it's an exciting feeling. The next time you're having a craving for Schlotzsky's, you might want to curb that appetite until after 5:00 p.m., as the chain is well-known for its $5 pizza deals.

Just in time for an early dinner, Schlotzsky's offers a $5 deal on 10-inch pizzas on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays after 5:00 p.m. While the chain does offer half a dozen pizza flavors, the $5 deal only encompasses Double Cheese and Pepperoni & Double Cheese. Premium pizzas, such as Meaty or Veggie, are down to $7 during the meal deal, but in both circumstances, you'll have to visit a Schlotzsky's in-person to partake. Add-ons, substitutions, gluten-free pizzas, and kids' pizzas aren't included in the deal, either. If Schlotzsky's wasn't already on our weekday deals you can't afford to ignore for its Wednesday BOGO pizza deal, the $5 deal would certainly put it on the map.