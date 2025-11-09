How Schlotzsky's Went From '90s Fame To Almost Closing For Good

In the 1990s, Schlotzsky's was firmly in the ascent. The chain was bringing its signature sandwiches, on unique rounds of freshly-baked bread, to ever-larger markets, and it looked as if the sky was the limit. By the early 2000s, however, the chain's prospects had fully reversed course, and bankruptcy was now the only thing on the menu. Nearly a quarter of a century later, the chain does still endure, but it has never returned to its glory days, despite many efforts throughout the years to bring it back to the forefront. So, what is it that took the wind out of the sails of this popular sandwich chain? In the case of Schlotzsky's, the trouble came primarily from taking on too much expansion and too much risk.

The very first Schlotzsky's opened on South Congress Avenue in the heart of Austin, Texas in 1971, and was owned and operated by Don and Dolores Dissman. The deli sold only one item, an 8-inch muffuletta-style sandwich featuring three meats, cheese, olives, lettuce, tomatoes, and dressing on freshly-made sourdough bread. These days, that sandwich is still on the menu, known as "The Original."

The sandwiches being slung were clearly a hit, as just a decade later there were over 100 Schlotzsky's franchises. It was at this point that the Dissmans decided to sell the company, getting out of the sandwich game and giving control to a pair of brothers named John and Jeff Wooley — as well as their business partner Gary Bradley, though he parted with the company a year later — for a purchase price of under $3 million.