The Sweet Bread Swap That Will Take Your Tuna Melt To Another Level

An old-school tuna melt is a phenomenon of diner fare, said to have been invented by accident at a Woolworth's lunch counter when a wayward bowl of tuna salad toppled onto a grilled cheese sandwich. Though this legend has never been fully substantiated, it's nonetheless interesting to consider how this sandwich came to be as the result of an unexpected combination. In the spirit of this foodie mythology, you can try a unique bread swap that will surely take your tuna melt to new heights of flavor. Albeit a seemingly odd choice at first, once you try it, you'll wonder why you haven't always made your tuna melts on toasted raisin bread.

Choosing raisin bread for your next tuna melt works for a few reasons. For one, most popular store-bought cinnamon raisin breads are typically sliced on the thicker side, giving plenty of structure to your sandwich, allowing the bread to hold up to the hearty filling of your favorite tuna melt ingredients. Further, the combination of sweet notes from the raisins and cinnamon swirls throughout provides a complex counter to the briny and savory flavors from your choice of cheese and tuna salad.

This daring pairing of raisin bread with a traditional tuna melt will pay off in every bite. It opens up possibilities for a variety of different tuna salad recipes to work with. You can also get creative when choosing complementary cheeses that will accentuate the overall sandwich.