The Sweet Bread Swap That Will Take Your Tuna Melt To Another Level
An old-school tuna melt is a phenomenon of diner fare, said to have been invented by accident at a Woolworth's lunch counter when a wayward bowl of tuna salad toppled onto a grilled cheese sandwich. Though this legend has never been fully substantiated, it's nonetheless interesting to consider how this sandwich came to be as the result of an unexpected combination. In the spirit of this foodie mythology, you can try a unique bread swap that will surely take your tuna melt to new heights of flavor. Albeit a seemingly odd choice at first, once you try it, you'll wonder why you haven't always made your tuna melts on toasted raisin bread.
Choosing raisin bread for your next tuna melt works for a few reasons. For one, most popular store-bought cinnamon raisin breads are typically sliced on the thicker side, giving plenty of structure to your sandwich, allowing the bread to hold up to the hearty filling of your favorite tuna melt ingredients. Further, the combination of sweet notes from the raisins and cinnamon swirls throughout provides a complex counter to the briny and savory flavors from your choice of cheese and tuna salad.
This daring pairing of raisin bread with a traditional tuna melt will pay off in every bite. It opens up possibilities for a variety of different tuna salad recipes to work with. You can also get creative when choosing complementary cheeses that will accentuate the overall sandwich.
Using raisin bread for a tuna melt
Swap your favorite type of raisin bread for just about any tuna melt recipe you can imagine and taste the delicious difference. The right raisin bread will easily elevate a tuna melt panini recipe by adding a lovely hint of rich sweetness to the tangy tuna salad made with capers and roasted peppers and layer of melty, sharp cheddar cheese. If you're one to include cranberries in your chicken salad recipe, consider this tuna melt twist on a similar wavelength.
You can also choose complementary ingredients that lean more into the sweetness of the raisin bread. For example, try a mild cheese such as Swiss, mozzarella, or Havarti for an utterly gooey topping to your tuna melt. If you're toasting the raisin bread in a pan, opt for either classic butter or a generous dollop of mayonnaise to ensure optimal crispness. Spread a thin layer of fig jam or tart cherry preserves on the inside of your bread for even more fun flavor.
Given the bold tastes of the sandwich, you'll want to choose a side that doesn't overwhelm the senses. Serve your raisin bread tuna melt alongside a plate of crunchy kettle chips or a simple green salad. You can always go for a diner classic and munch on this sandwich over a plate of piping hot french fries, keeping in mind that, should any sandwich fillings fall, these will simply become an accidental topping to a dish of loaded fries.