Ditch The Mint And Boost Your Bourbon With This Bright, Peppery Herb Instead

A basil spin on the familiar mint julep is certainly one of the most interesting ways to use basil in your summertime cocktails. Consider making a basil-infused syrup for this twist, but also muddle fresh basil leaves into the bourbon base. While you're at it, feel free to expand the drink's flavor profile with a few other fruity additions — maybe with any summer harvest you currently have on hand. Smash blueberries into the mix for a sweet-tart burst of flavors waiting at the end of every sip, or grilled peach for a smoky vibrancy that perfectly complements the bourbon's own warmth.

The old fashioned is another bourbon classic that only gets better with a bit of basil. As usual, it still features bourbon, Angostura bitters, and a simple syrup, but muddle some basil with the sweetener and bitters first. You can even throw in fruits like cherries or raspberries for a more summery twist. Whiskey sour is another one of those bourbon drinks that highlight the flavor of the spirit, so just imagine how much better it will be with basil. A basil syrup still does the trick here, but you can also add honey to it for the touch of sweetness that often accompanies a whiskey sour. Simply in the mood for something cooling? A basil bourbon spritz is all you need. Make it with bourbon, a citrus juice like grapefruit or blood orange, some bitters, and a splash of basil syrup, all topped off with club soda.