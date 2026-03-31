Ditch The Mint And Boost Your Bourbon With This Bright, Peppery Herb Instead
The classic mint julep is enough proof that bourbon and mint make quite the pairing. There's nothing like that moment when the herb's cooling sharpness breezes through the liquor's caramelized warmth, and the two altogether dissipate into your senses. Switching over to another herb won't give you the exact same magic, but it might just introduce you to a whole other wondrous kind of flavors. Not just any herb will do; you need basil for this substitution.
Given the chance, basil can really surprise you with its intricate complexity. The first thing that meets the taste buds is the bright aroma, teetering somewhere between herbal and minty. Followed along is the signature peppery, licorice-like taste. It pierces right through the bourbon, elevating that sweet, spiced depth with a sophisticated edge. Although quite subtle, there's also an earthy sweetness lingering in the undertone, gently rounding out your bourbon cocktail. A slight muddle, and all these flavor notes weave themselves right into the bourbon, seamlessly lifting the taste profile into a crisper, lighter note. Just be careful not to overdo it, or your drink might end up on the bitter side.
What cocktail can you make with bourbon and basil?
A basil spin on the familiar mint julep is certainly one of the most interesting ways to use basil in your summertime cocktails. Consider making a basil-infused syrup for this twist, but also muddle fresh basil leaves into the bourbon base. While you're at it, feel free to expand the drink's flavor profile with a few other fruity additions — maybe with any summer harvest you currently have on hand. Smash blueberries into the mix for a sweet-tart burst of flavors waiting at the end of every sip, or grilled peach for a smoky vibrancy that perfectly complements the bourbon's own warmth.
The old fashioned is another bourbon classic that only gets better with a bit of basil. As usual, it still features bourbon, Angostura bitters, and a simple syrup, but muddle some basil with the sweetener and bitters first. You can even throw in fruits like cherries or raspberries for a more summery twist. Whiskey sour is another one of those bourbon drinks that highlight the flavor of the spirit, so just imagine how much better it will be with basil. A basil syrup still does the trick here, but you can also add honey to it for the touch of sweetness that often accompanies a whiskey sour. Simply in the mood for something cooling? A basil bourbon spritz is all you need. Make it with bourbon, a citrus juice like grapefruit or blood orange, some bitters, and a splash of basil syrup, all topped off with club soda.