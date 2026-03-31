Fried Sweet Pickles Have Entered The Chat For A New Spin On The Classic

If our entrees often take a honeyed turn, why can't our sides? While maple glazes cling to pork chops and caramelized onions are a common burger fixture, fried pickles remain solely tangy. They are a classic, but the appetizer can be amped up with a sugary twist using sweet or bread and butter pickles.

Deep-fried pickles have been around for decades, but we still resort to one type of gherkin when making them. Dill pickles are the quintessential pickle, but there's no reason for the variety to remain synonymous with the beloved side — especially when other types can deliver a bolder flavor. Both bread and butter and sweet pickles are on the saccharine side of the pickle spectrum. Each has sweeteners in their brine, but to differing degrees. While bread and butter pickles still maintain a balance between tasty and tart, sweet pickles lean into their name completely by being more syrupy than sour.

Along with the presence of sugar in their brine, both varieties bring depth to fried pickles thanks to the seasonings that flavor them. Warmer spices like cinnamon, cloves, allspice, ginger, and coriander infuse sweet or bread and butter pickles with a heady taste that makes the fried snack even better. Fry them like you would any other pickle — ensure the pickles are completely dry before breading them and deep frying them in hot, bubbling oil.