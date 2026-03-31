Fried Sweet Pickles Have Entered The Chat For A New Spin On The Classic
If our entrees often take a honeyed turn, why can't our sides? While maple glazes cling to pork chops and caramelized onions are a common burger fixture, fried pickles remain solely tangy. They are a classic, but the appetizer can be amped up with a sugary twist using sweet or bread and butter pickles.
Deep-fried pickles have been around for decades, but we still resort to one type of gherkin when making them. Dill pickles are the quintessential pickle, but there's no reason for the variety to remain synonymous with the beloved side — especially when other types can deliver a bolder flavor. Both bread and butter and sweet pickles are on the saccharine side of the pickle spectrum. Each has sweeteners in their brine, but to differing degrees. While bread and butter pickles still maintain a balance between tasty and tart, sweet pickles lean into their name completely by being more syrupy than sour.
Along with the presence of sugar in their brine, both varieties bring depth to fried pickles thanks to the seasonings that flavor them. Warmer spices like cinnamon, cloves, allspice, ginger, and coriander infuse sweet or bread and butter pickles with a heady taste that makes the fried snack even better. Fry them like you would any other pickle — ensure the pickles are completely dry before breading them and deep frying them in hot, bubbling oil.
Make fried sweet pickles even better by flavoring your flour
To upgrade the appetizer beyond using different pickles, enhance their taste by paying attention to the breading batter. Before you even get a taste of the sweet, spiced cucumbers within, make sure the crispy coating is brimming with flavor. To get restaurant-worthy fried pickles, abandon the traditional flour and breadcrumb combo for something juicier. Coat the pickles in cornmeal to enhance their earthiness, or season the flour with lemon pepper to add a zesty edge. For an airy finish, add beer to the batter as we did with our fried pickle chips. A crisp lager adds a malty sweetness and light touch to the pickles, without any tartness.
With a flavorful batter, the fried pickles can be eaten alone, but they're always better with a good dipping sauce. A remoulade sauce, often served alongside crab cakes, is equally as delicious with sweet or bread and butter fried pickles. The condiment is spicy and earthy, with a tanginess that works well with the sweet pickles.
Along with being a great appetizer, fried pickles are an underrated topping for ice cream. If you're wary of the extreme sugary and sour duo of dill pickles and ice cream, the subdued taste of bread and butter pickles or sweet pickles makes the pairing more approachable. With their general lack of tang, fried sweet pickles are perfect for topping off vanilla or peanut butter cup ice cream.