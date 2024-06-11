Bread And Butter Vs Sweet Pickles: What's The Difference?

If the thought of pickles makes you pucker, it's possible there's an entire category of preserved cucumbers you've been missing out on. Of the astonishing 20 billion pickles eaten in the U.S. each year, about a third are in the sweet pickle category. Unlike their dill and kosher cousins which are either lacto-fermented in salty water or simply added to flavored vinegar, sweet pickles have a generous amount of sugar and spices added to the brine, giving them a delicious sweet and sour flavor. Sweet pickles are used in sandwiches, but they're also great chopped and mixed into recipes like tuna or egg salads.

You might have noticed one of the most well-known varieties of sweet pickles nestled on your grocer's shelves among the other sweet pickles — crinkle-cut sliced bread and butter pickles. The recipe for bread and butter pickles traditionally includes some sliced onion or red bell pepper, along with mustard, celery, and coriander seeds. So while bread and butter pickles are a type of sweet pickle, not every sweet pickle can be called bread and butter.