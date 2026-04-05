The Starbucks Chai Change That Has Customers Split

If you're a fan of the chai at Starbucks, then you may have noticed something different about the way the chain has been serving the spiced tea. Earlier this month, Starbucks announced that it would be changing how it sweetens its chai moving forward — and the move has divided customers across the country.

The decision was made as part of a reimagining of the drink by the Starbucks beverage development team, who wanted to allow for more customization in stores. Previously, the chai was made with classic simple syrup, but now only a hint of honey will be used to sweeten it. The team hopes that this will allow the flavors in the tea (cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger) to really shine through, and they say customers will still be able to add the extra syrup if they like, or swap it for a different one.

Some loyal fans have embraced the change, with one Starbucks employee writing on Reddit, "The one that I tried today tasted spicier and better than the original, and I'm a big chai fan. All the customers I've talked to today love the change, too." However, Facebook users have called it "disgusting," "watered down," and "flavorless."