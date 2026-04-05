The Starbucks Chai Change That Has Customers Split
If you're a fan of the chai at Starbucks, then you may have noticed something different about the way the chain has been serving the spiced tea. Earlier this month, Starbucks announced that it would be changing how it sweetens its chai moving forward — and the move has divided customers across the country.
The decision was made as part of a reimagining of the drink by the Starbucks beverage development team, who wanted to allow for more customization in stores. Previously, the chai was made with classic simple syrup, but now only a hint of honey will be used to sweeten it. The team hopes that this will allow the flavors in the tea (cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger) to really shine through, and they say customers will still be able to add the extra syrup if they like, or swap it for a different one.
Some loyal fans have embraced the change, with one Starbucks employee writing on Reddit, "The one that I tried today tasted spicier and better than the original, and I'm a big chai fan. All the customers I've talked to today love the change, too." However, Facebook users have called it "disgusting," "watered down," and "flavorless."
Syrup swaps for the new Starbucks chai
Some customers are convinced that Starbucks tweaked more than just the sweetener in the recipe, and many have been forwarding their complaints to customer service. One Reddit user said, "New chai tastes like I'm drinking milk and water with a slight pepper aftertaste. I can't taste the chai. They absolutely changed more than the sugar content."
Customers have been trying to customize the drink to resemble the old one, and some have asked for refunds. Another Starbucks barista wrote on Reddit, "It seems that people who didn't like the chai beforehand think it's good, whereas the people who did like the chai find that the sweetness hits early on, and the bitterness/spice hits as an aftertaste...I did have to offer to make a different drink for people 12 times today during a 4.5 hour shift. A few people yelled."
People do seem to enjoy the new Starbucks chai drinks when there are syrups added. One TikTok user who put vanilla in hers said, "It's different but not bad, still good." Another recommended adding five pumps of classic syrup for a grande size, while others have said that brown sugar syrup will make the new chai taste even better than the original. It's worth noting that if you order a grande chai latte from Starbucks, it automatically comes with four pumps of classic syrup, so just make sure you adjust the levels accordingly if you want to try experimenting.