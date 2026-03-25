16 Last-Minute Easter Basket Ideas Amazon Can Deliver Fast (And Under $25)
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Putting together an Easter basket can be just as fun as actually gifting it to the lucky kiddo (or grownup!). However, when your schedule is stuffed with dyeing eggs, preparing delicious Easter recipes, and planning a visit to your nearest Easter Bunny meetup, you might feel like you have no time to shop around for awesome basket-stuffers. Luckily for you, we searched through Amazon's 2026 spring deals to find exciting Easter candies and other goodies priced under $25, all of which will be delivered to your home before Bunny Day on April 5 (whether you have a Prime membership or not).
All of the Amazon finds listed here arrive within a few days of ordering (if you have Prime) or by March 30 to April 1 (without Prime). Tons of sweet treats that should be in every Easter basket can be found on our list, from the long-standing chocolate bunnies to jelly beans, chocolate eggs, and some adorably festive and artistic lollipops. We even found some more upscale, gourmet goods that will delight adults in addition to kids. Egg hunt hosts will also be thankful for Amazon's candy-filled plastic eggs that take the work out of buying multiple products. Whether you and your loved ones adore chocolate, caramels, gummies, or cookies, you'll find something here to make this year's Easter basket a special one, all without spending an exorbitant amount — that sounds hoppin' good to us.
Lindt Milk Chocolate Bunny with Hazelnut Carrot Sticks
The Lindt Milk Chocolate Bunny with Hazelnut Carrot Sticks bundle delivers a beautiful gold-wrapped hollow chocolate bunny, plus carrot-shaped milk chocolates with hazelnut — and you can nab it for Amazon's spring sale price of $15.76, as of this writing. With Lindt's reputation for quality, you know these treats don't just look cute, but taste great. This item hits everything you want in a basket-stuffer: good variety, a delicious taste, and attractive packaging.
Albanese Gummi Albunnies
Albanese brags that it makes the "World's Best" gummies, so what could be better for your Easter basket than Albanese Gummi Albunnies? For $16.99 with Amazon's spring sale discount, you get a six-bag bundle of adorable gummy bunnies in twelve fruity flavors: cherry, pink grapefruit, watermelon, strawberry, orange, blue raspberry, lime, grape, green apple, mango, pineapple, and lemon. This delectable assortment will please adults and kids alike.
Kinder Joy Eggs, 15-count
If you can't decide whether to buy candy or toys to finish off your baskets, get this 15-count pack of Kinder Joy Eggs for a $13.97 sale price. Kids can crack open these chocolate eggs to reveal two compartments: One half holds a cute miniature toy, and the other holds a mix of sweet cream fillings garnished with chocolate wafers, meant to be eaten with a spoon. It's part candy, part toy, and all fun.
Barnetts Easter Cookies Gift Basket
Who says adults can't enjoy gifts on Easter? The Barnetts Easter Cookies Gift Basket ($19.99) — a 20-piece assortment of beautifully-decorated, chocolate-covered sandwich cookies — is a top candidate for a grown-up Bunny Day basket. Enjoy cranberry, nut crunch, coconut crunch, crushed peppermint, and rainbow chip flavors, all packed in a gorgeous bow-topped box. Amazon reviewers say this brand's treats arrive quickly after ordering, and are fresh, delicious, and worth every cent.
Hershey's Assorted Flavored Eggs
Going beyond plain chocolate eggs, this generous 29-ounce bag of Hershey's Assorted Flavored Eggs ($14.88) delivers festive, pastel polka dot Cookies 'n' Creme eggs, plus milk chocolate, special dark, and extra creamy chocolate eggs. Wrapped in colorful foil for a neat and pretty arrangement in your basket, these bites are sure to delight. They're also small enough to fit inside plastic eggs as part of this year's egg hunt.
Annie's Organic Snack Pack
To balance out all those chocolate treats and jelly beans, grab the 36-piece Annie's Organic Snack Pack for a $13.59 sale price and tuck some bags into your Easter baskets. This box contains 18 pouches, each of savory Cheddar Bunnies snack crackers and sweet birthday cake-flavored Bunny Grahams. The rabbit shapes are perfect for the holiday, and those who prefer to give their kids organic, non-GMO snacks will be highly pleased.
Lake Champlain Chocolates Organic Dark Chocolate Bunny
At $6 a piece, the Lake Champlain Chocolates Organic Dark Chocolate Bunny is more expensive than your average rabbit, but delivers organic 57% dark chocolate made with 100% Fair Trade certified ingredients. The percentage of the chocolate ensures a luxurious flavor in every bite, perfect for adult tastes. One Amazon reviewer noted that the bunny is small, but "The chocolate ... is really rich and silky. I was pleasantly surprised it tasted so good!"
Frankford Prefilled Plastic Eggs with Jelly Beans
The ultra-convenient Frankford Prefilled Plastic Eggs with Jelly Beans ($14.88 per 12-count bag) deliver colorful, patterned eggs — including adorable bunny and chick designs — filled with assorted jelly beans. Whether you're putting together a basket or planning an egg hunt, this product is a serious time-saver, and the jelly beans inside are individually wrapped, preventing them from turning stale or sticky.
NLS Candy Co. Easter Bunny Lollipops
Kids are sure to squeal in delight upon seeing these Easter Bunny Lollipops sticking out of their Easter baskets. Featuring four colorful bunnies with different expressions and flavors (strawberry, blue raspberry, grape, and lemon), these individually-wrapped lollies are a truly unique pick, and reviews note that they taste great, too. At $12.88 for a 24-count pack, this product is also a darn good deal for such artistic treats.
Ferrero Hazelnut Eggs
Another upscale Easter pick, the glitzy gold-wrapped Ferrero Hazelnut Eggs deliver a premium milk chocolate shell wrapped around a wafer and silky hazelnut filling. With a mix of snappy, crunchy, and creamy textures, these eggs make a wonderful addition to a basket for the whole family. At $16.99 for 10 eggs, these chocolates are not cheap by any means, but certainly more affordable and just as yummy as a box of fancy truffles.
Fruidles Easter Egg Lollipops
The Fruidles 12-Pack Easter Egg Lollipops are another stunning treat that will make your Easter basket a standout. These rainbow-colored, cutely decorated lollipops in a mixed fruit flavor are a feast for the eyes and taste buds, and would also make great edible table decorations or party favors for a lively Easter gathering. At $12.99, they cost about $1 per pop — not bad for beautiful gourmet goodies.
Lindt Lindor Carrot Cake Truffles
There's nothing wrong with traditional Easter chocolates, but the Lindt Lindor Carrot Cake Truffles ($12.99 per bag) will truly liven up the holiday. The Amazon product page describes these morsels as "an irresistible white chocolate shell filled with a smooth, melting carrot cake truffle filling". Besides putting these in your basket, you could use them to decorate the top of an orangey carrot cake, perfect for a sweet ending to your Easter dinner.
Madelaine Large Chocolate Bunny
If you love the look of a delightfully oversized chocolate bunny in your Easter basket, get a 6-ounce Madelaine Large Chocolate Bunny for $14.99. Available in milk or dark chocolate in a variety of attractive foil wrappings — including blue, pink, purple, and gold colors — this solid chocolate rabbit will really make your basket special. Reviews note that the candy itself is smooth and silky with a rich chocolate flavor.
Dove Promises Silky Smooth Caramel Springtime Mix
For caramel lovers, there's no better Easter goodie than the Dove Promises Silky Smooth Caramel Springtime Mix, currently sold on Amazon at a discounted price of $12.50. This bag is stuffed with dark chocolate squares filled with an indulgent sea salt caramel center. Each piece is wrapped in cheery pink or mint green foil printed with bunny, tulip, butterfly, and chick designs, adding Easter cheer to a decidedly adult treat.
Ghirardelli Bunnies Chocolate Assortment
The Ghirardelli Bunnies Chocolate Assortment, currently listed at a discounted price of $21.99, is a crowd-pleasing basket-stuffer that delivers cute bunny-shaped morsels in four varieties: milk chocolate, milk chocolate caramel, sea salt milk chocolate caramel, and sea salt dark chocolate caramel. The individually-wrapped candies are printed with lovely illustrations of bunnies, adding a playful yet elegant look to your assortment of treats.
Oreo Easter Eggs
This $16.09, 12-count pack of Oreo Easter Eggs is another convenient Easter find that doesn't require you to buy separate plastic eggs for packaging. Each blue Easter-themed plastic egg hides two Oreo cookies inside. These are perfect for treating the Oreo lover in your life, while still looking much nicer than stuffing a regular, boring package of cookies in your Easter basket.