16 Last-Minute Easter Basket Ideas Amazon Can Deliver Fast (And Under $25)

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Putting together an Easter basket can be just as fun as actually gifting it to the lucky kiddo (or grownup!). However, when your schedule is stuffed with dyeing eggs, preparing delicious Easter recipes, and planning a visit to your nearest Easter Bunny meetup, you might feel like you have no time to shop around for awesome basket-stuffers. Luckily for you, we searched through Amazon's 2026 spring deals to find exciting Easter candies and other goodies priced under $25, all of which will be delivered to your home before Bunny Day on April 5 (whether you have a Prime membership or not).

All of the Amazon finds listed here arrive within a few days of ordering (if you have Prime) or by March 30 to April 1 (without Prime). Tons of sweet treats that should be in every Easter basket can be found on our list, from the long-standing chocolate bunnies to jelly beans, chocolate eggs, and some adorably festive and artistic lollipops. We even found some more upscale, gourmet goods that will delight adults in addition to kids. Egg hunt hosts will also be thankful for Amazon's candy-filled plastic eggs that take the work out of buying multiple products. Whether you and your loved ones adore chocolate, caramels, gummies, or cookies, you'll find something here to make this year's Easter basket a special one, all without spending an exorbitant amount — that sounds hoppin' good to us.