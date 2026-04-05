The Best Store-Bought Prepared Ribs Aren't Baby Backs, And They Still Won By A Landslide
When you feel like digging into a hearty plate of ribs but don't have the time to spend preparing your own homemade recipe, there are a number of store-bought options to choose from. Baby backs are among the most common types of ribs you'll find offered as prepared foods at a grocery store; however, they are not the only choice. Bucking the trend of pork products, our taste-tester chose Trader Joe's Korean Style Beef Short Ribs as the very best prepared ribs they tried.
Our ranking of store-bought prepared ribs saw this product stand out from the bunch as the only beef offering. Additionally, the short rib style differs from baby back ribs in terms of where the meat comes from — short ribs are from the lower part of the rib. Finally, they aren't even eaten with fingers, lending themselves far better to being eaten with a fork and knife – though your mileage may vary on this last point.
The reasons our taste-tester loved these ribs is because the flavor is balanced and doesn't overwhelm the tender beef. They also enjoyed the subtly flavorful marinade for its sweetness and saltiness, and the juicy meat. Once thawed, the ribs cook in about 15 minutes either in a pan on the stovetop or on the grill; our tester pan-cooked them. Some customers recommend using an air fryer to prepare the ribs and suggest pairing them with Trader Joe's other Korean items like the tteok bok ki spiced rice cakes to make the meal complete.
What fans say about Trader Joe's Korean Style Beef Short Ribs
On Reddit, one fan shares our enthusiasm for TJ's Korean-style beef ribs, saying, "This is a staple in our house they're so good and remind me of when I used to live in Hawaii." Another user replies, "I loved em. Obviously not as good as fresh butcher shop ones but convenient with good flavor." There is a smattering of contrarian comments — one user says, "I know people who swear by these but I found them inedible without a lot of meat." However, the prevailing opinion is that these beef ribs are a worthwhile buy.
Whether you prepare the ribs on the grill, stovetop, or air fryer, there is a lot you can do to build out your meal with other complementary foods. For example, the ribs make an excellent protein to serve over a bed of fluffy steamed rice or alongside some tangy kimchi. Add Trader Joe's gochujang paste to your ribs while they cook to bring some heat into the mix of salty and sweet goodness.
In a thread on Facebook, one user notes, "Always keep some stocked in my freezer. Plus the scallion veggie patties. Love the two together." If you can't find the scallion pancakes at your local Trader Joe's, you can always try an easy four-ingredient scallion pancake dupe to pair with the store-bought ribs. The time saved by using a convenient package of prepared ribs will allow you to get creative in the kitchen with your choice of accompaniments.