An Easy 4-Ingredient Dupe For Trader Joe's Scallion Pancakes (If They Ever Disappear)

It's a known fact that Trader Joe's discontinues products fast. Among so many wonderful snacks, frozen goods, and pantry staples, you can't always expect these items to stay on shelves for long, so it's wise to have a backup plan in case your favorite disappears. For those who enjoy Trader Joe's frozen scallion pancakes, be it the brand's Korean-inspired Scallion Pancakes (Pajeon) or the similar Taiwanese Green Onion Pancakes, you'll be pleased to know that you can replicate these delights using only four ingredients. All it takes are dumpling wrappers, scallions, oil, and salt for a picture-perfect dupe of these savory snacks.

Though not as quick as browning the Trader Joe's version in an oiled pan, you can save time on homemade scallion pancakes with dumpling wrappers. Start with Soeos White Rice Paper Wrappers or any other white dumpling wrappers that are round in shape and not made with egg. Brush each one with a thin layer of oil and a sprinkle of salt, and then add a layer of sliced scallions (which are basically the same thing as green onions) on top. Continue to layer the wrappers and onions and roll them out until you have a pancake of about four to seven layers in thickness before pan-frying.

It only takes about 20 minutes to prepare this dupe, and the taste and texture will be comparable if not superior. While the Taiwanese Green Onion Pancakes in particular stand among Trader Joe's frozen foods you should always buy, making your own means you can get creative in the kitchen with your own ingredient additions and applications.