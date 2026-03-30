The Genius And Safe Way To Eat Leftover Sushi (Even Haters Will Love It)

While we all love a good leftover, many types of foods are indisputably better when they're eaten fresh. Sometimes, as with sushi, freshness isn't just a preference, it's a necessity. But roll on the next day, and even if you follow best practices to avoid any dangers of eating leftover sushi, last night's sushi simply isn't as impressive as it once was. Rice hardens and dries; that fish isn't quite as fresh; avocado takes on a different hue. Fortunately, you can revamp leftover sushi by simply cooking it.

Outside of battered and fried rolls or aburi nagiri, cooked sushi seems counterintuitive. But there are loads of great ways to do it which buoy the already present flavors while adding something new. You can quickly pan fry leftover sushi after applying an eggwash, for instance. This adds moisture back into the rice while covering it in an unctuous coating of egg. You should only dip your sushi in the egg for long enough to soak it, and keep in mind that this works better for certain types of rolled sushi. Futomaki and uramaki are primo, Gunko-maki or temaki may lose some fillings between the dipping and the frying, so take exra care. You can also deep-fry leftover sushi, coated in batter or breadcrumbs. Cooked sushi may even appeal to haters who refuse to eat raw fish.

Alternatively, sushi soup is an option. In this case, leftover sushi would be boiled with water or stock until it takes on a fish stew-like consistency. This is a good choice for sushi that was made without mayo or cream cheese, which may well curdle in boiling water. However, while cooking sushi is a great choice in many cases, you can't cook all leftover sushi, and should be aware when there's little hope for yours.