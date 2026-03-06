The Unexpected Grocery Chain That's One Of The Top Sushi Sellers In The US

There's no doubt that "grocery store sushi" has some negative connotations to it, but not all store-bought sushi is built the same. In fact, there is one grocery chain that is actually one of the top sushi sellers in the entire country — and which one may surprise you. According to a company spokesperson, Kroger is the nation's top sushi seller with 44-million rolls sold in 2022, according to Business Insider. In 2023, those numbers were still going strong, with The Wall Street Journal reporting more than 40-million pieces of sushi sold by Kroger annually. So, how did the oldest grocery chain in the U.S. become such a heavy peddler of this traditional Japanese dish?

Kroger got its start in the late 1800s in Cincinnati, Ohio, when Barney Kroger opened the first location using the entirety of his personal savings. Today, the company operates in 35 states with more than 2,700 locations, and sushi is a huge part of its continued success. Kroger began offering fresh sushi to its customers in 1991 and continues to offer a full lineup of sushi, sashimi, cooked rolls, poke bowls, and other traditional sushi sides and appetizers.

A huge part of why a grocery chain like Kroger can take the title of largest sushi seller in the country is because of convenience and quality. Providing shoppers access to a variety of fresh sushi rolls right alongside all their regular grocery needs gives Kroger a huge leg up on the competition, catapulting the brand to the top of the industry.