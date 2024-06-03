Is It Dangerous To Eat Leftover Sushi?

We've all over-ordered sushi. There are the rolls, the sashimi, the nigiri — it's all delicious and addictive. But for as much as we love sushi, our wallets don't, so saving the leftovers to enjoy later is tempting, but can you? The answer is yes, but there are certain conditions where raw fish becomes dangerous. Shellfish and raw fish can be contaminated with parasites and bacteria, including Salmonella. The FDA cautions that eating raw fish and seafood can increase the chances of foodborne illnesses. Properly prepared sushi, however, is usually perfectly safe. With specific storage measures, sushi can be eaten as leftovers.

The overall shelf-life of sushi will depend upon the ingredients used and whether the contents of the sushi are raw or cooked. Sashimi and many types of nigiri are simply raw fish with or without rice. Tuna, yellowtail, halibut, and salmon can all be eaten raw, but there's a window for safe consumption. According to the USDA, raw fish at room temperature should be eaten within two hours. If you want to refrigerate sushi containing raw fish, you must consume it within one to two days.

Cooked sushi, such as rolls of imitation crab, tempura, and cooked shrimp or eel should remain at room temperature for no more than two hours and should only be stored in the refrigerator for three to four days. It's important to check your rolls carefully to determine whether they contain any raw fish.