The Safety Reason You Shouldn't Save Store-Bought Sushi For Later

Ten years ago, we might have turned up our noses at the thought of store-bought sushi, but these days it's easy to find a delicious, affordable snack or meal at major chains like Whole Foods, Sprouts, and even Walmart. When you're buying groceries for the week, however, you may want to think twice before buying sushi at the grocery store. While these packages are perfect for a quick lunch or dinner, think of them as more of a treat for getting your shopping done than something to save for a future date. When it comes to store-bought sushi, you'll typically want to consume it the day you purchase it.

Why all the urgency here? While many grocery store counters display sushi that was made in the store that day, the ingredients may not necessarily be at their freshest — especially since stores may get lower-quality fish than restaurants, and sushi rice can quickly spoil. Plus, some sushi counters instead sell packages that were made off-site, in which case the ingredients can already be a little old. If you need further convincing, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) only recommends keeping raw fish for up to two days in the fridge to avoid contamination from parasites or bacteria — but since we don't know when to start the clock in this case, it's best not to risk it.