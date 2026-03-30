'Run, Don't Walk' — This Olive Garden Sister Chain Serves Truly Tantalizing Crab Cakes

Olive Garden has quite a few siblings, at least in terms of restaurants belonging to the same corporate family tree, namely Darden Restaurants. In addition to well-known brands such as Longhorn Steakhouse and Seasons 52, they include the decidedly posh Eddie V's Prime Seafood. Though fancier than most chain-restaurant brands, its rave-worthy signature dish is still the relatively common crab cake. But the jumbo lump crab cakes coming out of Eddie V's kitchens are far from ordinary.

Appearing on menus across Eddie V's 30 locations in 15 states, these crab cakes have garnered loads of attention from customer reviews. It's no real surprise, as these cakes are distinguished by fresh sautéed Maryland lump crab, lightly coated in golden panko, and served with spicy chive remoulade sauce. As noted in our deep-dive into six restaurant chains serving the best crab cakes, as well as in numerous online customer comments, the Eddie V's version stands out for things like freshness and overly large, sharable piles of crab meat. Reviews mention the crab-forward flavor without heavy bread fillers, with customers on Tripadvisor telling diners to "Run, Don't Walk, to these Amazing Crab Cakes!"

Pretty much every Yelp reviewer mentioning Eddie V's crab cakes uses superlatives such as "outstanding," "delicious," and "truly stellar." One diner from Spring, Texas, writes that "...this is by far the best crab cake I have had," while another notes that isn't all jumbo lump with no filler, "which was the best we have had outside of Maryland, our home town." Likewise, customers on Facebook weigh in by calling them the best crab cakes in the world, with one happy customer saying, "Have had crab cakes everywhere ... Eddie V's is the best unequivocally."