Aldi's Springy Floral Cookware Is Giving A Le Creuset Look For A Fraction Of The Price

Aldi has grown with a well-earned reputation for offering shoppers incredible value on groceries, but you might not have realized you can score some Le Creuset-style cookware there for a shockingly low price. The cookware at Aldi comes in the form of the chains in-house Crofton brand, which normally offers more basic kitchen tools and items like tongs and kitchen towels. However the brand also offers a line of enameled cast iron cookware, and starting on March 25 a new style of Dutch oven will be available through Aldi Finds that has a very similar look to a floral patterned style from Le Creuset.

The Le Creuset line is a two-and-a-quarter quart enameled cast iron braiser, where instead of the brand's classic ringed pattern on the lid it has a molding designed to look like overlapping flower petals. And now in swoops, Aldi, with a two-quart pot sporting a dupe design that looks just as cute and unique. The Aldi pot in this instance is a Dutch oven, not a brasier, and two-quarts is pretty small for that style, but it's still a highly useful piece of cookware that can make smaller meals for one or two people.

And of course, the real selling point is the price. While Le Creuset's only slightly larger braiser currently sells for $315, the Aldi Dutch oven is going to be priced at $19.99. That is almost 95% cheaper. Even compared with Le Creuset's famous lifetime guarantee, that is an unbelievable value.