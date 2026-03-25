Aldi's Springy Floral Cookware Is Giving A Le Creuset Look For A Fraction Of The Price
Aldi has grown with a well-earned reputation for offering shoppers incredible value on groceries, but you might not have realized you can score some Le Creuset-style cookware there for a shockingly low price. The cookware at Aldi comes in the form of the chains in-house Crofton brand, which normally offers more basic kitchen tools and items like tongs and kitchen towels. However the brand also offers a line of enameled cast iron cookware, and starting on March 25 a new style of Dutch oven will be available through Aldi Finds that has a very similar look to a floral patterned style from Le Creuset.
The Le Creuset line is a two-and-a-quarter quart enameled cast iron braiser, where instead of the brand's classic ringed pattern on the lid it has a molding designed to look like overlapping flower petals. And now in swoops, Aldi, with a two-quart pot sporting a dupe design that looks just as cute and unique. The Aldi pot in this instance is a Dutch oven, not a brasier, and two-quarts is pretty small for that style, but it's still a highly useful piece of cookware that can make smaller meals for one or two people.
And of course, the real selling point is the price. While Le Creuset's only slightly larger braiser currently sells for $315, the Aldi Dutch oven is going to be priced at $19.99. That is almost 95% cheaper. Even compared with Le Creuset's famous lifetime guarantee, that is an unbelievable value.
The two-quart enameled cast iron Dutch oven with a floral design for only $19.99 in Aldi Finds
The Aldi Finds deal for the floral-pattern Dutch oven is only set to run through March 31, so you'll want to jump on this as soon as possible if you're in the market for a good-looking pot. Beyond the floral design, the Aldi Dutch oven also comes in four different colors, a soft pink, blue, lilac, and deep burgundy. And if you are worried that bafflingly low price comes with poor quality, let other Aldi customers assuage your concerns.
While you may not be getting Le Creuset quality, a number of customer threads praise the Aldi enameled cast iron pans as surprisingly good and durable given the price. On one Dutch oven Reddit thread a commenter says, "I've had my Crofton Aldi Dutch oven for about 6 years and it has held up great. I beat the hell out of it, wash it in the dishwasher, and the enamel is still 100% in tact," and another claims, "I have a bunch of Crofton enameled cast iron. It's every bit as good as my Lodge pieces." Over on another Reddit discussion one person does note, "they're heavier than Le Creuset, and not the same quality of finish," yet adds, "but can't be beat for the price."
While it may not last forever, if you give it proper care and avoid common Dutch oven mistakes that could damage it, this Aldi item can still be a workhorse. And you won't need to spend $300 for a good-looking pot, either.