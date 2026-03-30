The Part Of Prime Rib That Needs Extra Attention When Seasoning

You don't need much to make a good prime rib. A high-quality piece of meat is necessary, of course, and you won't get too far without an oven. But apart from that, all that's really called for is some oil and a few key spices. However, since there's very little to hide behind, you need to make sure that those seasonings really shine, and there's one part of the roast where you need to pay attention to this in particular: the fat cap.

Recipe developer Taylor Murray previously shared all of her top slow-roasted rib roast tips with us, and she emphasized the importance of seasoning the meat well. The black pepper should always be freshly ground, kosher salt is a must, and sumac adds a lovely hint of citrus. The best way to apply the spices is through a dry rub so that the salt can draw out moisture and create a flavorful crust. But, most importantly, Murray says you need to make sure that the fat cap is evenly coated.

The fat cap is essential for the absolute best prime rib for many reasons. First off, it's full of flavor, but it also protects the meat against high temperatures, allowing it to stay tender while cooking. It also creates that golden crust everyone desires. Seasoning it is the key to getting flavor into the meat, as the fat will carry it through into the muscle fibers as it renders in the oven.