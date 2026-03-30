Gordon Ramsay Elevates His Gnocchi With 2 Everyday Staples

The modern home cook wears many hats — which is why the late-night answer to "Dinnertime already?" is often gnocchi. These comforting, accessible little potato pasta dumplings come together in minutes, fill the belly, and provide an inherently elevated base for myriad topping ingredients. As for Michelin-starred chef, television personality, and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay, he's reaching for two ingredients in particular to complement his gnocchi: peas and Parmesan.

In a video posted to his official YouTube channel, the chef shared his go-to tip for nailing gnocchi night after night. Why does it work? Parmesan is an aged cheese with a relatively low moisture content — meaning it won't melt into a thick, gooey mess across the gnocchi. Instead, those toothy, craveable gnocchi morsels will remain the star of the mouthfeel, enhanced by the sharp, salty cheese. Simultaneously, peas provide a pop of color and veggie nourishment without interrupting the mouthfeel.

To make it, simply cook your gnocchi according to recipe directions, then strain (if necessary) and toss in some peas to warm. Alternatively, Ramsay boiled his fresh gnocchi in a large pot, then used a slotted spoon to transfer the boiled gnocchi into a hot skillet with oil, pan-frying them for a crisp, browned sear. It is in the skillet that Ramsay added peas and for maximum flavor, he sprinkled freshly grated lemon zest and fresh thyme leaves over the gnocchi and peas. After he plated it, he topped it with generous grating of Parmesan.