Gordon Ramsay Elevates His Gnocchi With 2 Everyday Staples
The modern home cook wears many hats — which is why the late-night answer to "Dinnertime already?" is often gnocchi. These comforting, accessible little potato pasta dumplings come together in minutes, fill the belly, and provide an inherently elevated base for myriad topping ingredients. As for Michelin-starred chef, television personality, and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay, he's reaching for two ingredients in particular to complement his gnocchi: peas and Parmesan.
In a video posted to his official YouTube channel, the chef shared his go-to tip for nailing gnocchi night after night. Why does it work? Parmesan is an aged cheese with a relatively low moisture content — meaning it won't melt into a thick, gooey mess across the gnocchi. Instead, those toothy, craveable gnocchi morsels will remain the star of the mouthfeel, enhanced by the sharp, salty cheese. Simultaneously, peas provide a pop of color and veggie nourishment without interrupting the mouthfeel.
To make it, simply cook your gnocchi according to recipe directions, then strain (if necessary) and toss in some peas to warm. Alternatively, Ramsay boiled his fresh gnocchi in a large pot, then used a slotted spoon to transfer the boiled gnocchi into a hot skillet with oil, pan-frying them for a crisp, browned sear. It is in the skillet that Ramsay added peas and for maximum flavor, he sprinkled freshly grated lemon zest and fresh thyme leaves over the gnocchi and peas. After he plated it, he topped it with generous grating of Parmesan.
Peas and Parmesan complete Ramsay's gnocchi night
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Gordon Ramsay made this dish using homemade gnocchi. If you're feeling ambitious, the chef's recipe combines the soft, pillowy insides from leftover baked potatoes, riced into a smooth dough with flour, egg, salt, pepper, and ricotta cheese. From there, he elongated the dough ball by rolling it into a tube ("Think of a big, long cigar," explained Ramsay). Then, slice the tube into bite-sized pieces. Pro tip: Lightly flour your chef's knife to help prevent the dough from sticking.
Store-bought or homemade, this peas-and-cheese gnocchi upgrade yields a well-rounded dish either way. For a light dinner, enjoy as-is with a glass of chilled pinot grigio. Don't have any fresh thyme on hand? Alternatively, you could add peas and Parm to this crispy gnocchi recipe, which dresses the potato dumplings in an herbaceous coat of pesto. Toss in a generous scoop of peas, top with cheese, and (voilà) it's dinnertime.
For a more substantial dinner, feel free to incorporate peas and cheese into any one of these heartier gnocchi recipes that may already be in your weekly dinner rotation. Our sheet pan gnocchi with chicken and broccoli, for instance, would work fabulously with frozen or canned (drained) peas mixed in. Meanwhile, Parmesan creates a luscious body alongside the existing cream cheese and sun-dried tomatoes. As Ramsay put it, "Give your veggies some attitude, and you'll get amazingly elegant dishes on a budget, that are always guaranteed to impress."