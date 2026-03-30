The Family-Run New Orleans Restaurant That Has Bob Dylan's Stamp Of Approval

New Orleans, Louisiana, is a town known best for its music, food, art, and celebrations. There are an overwhelming number of spots serving authentic Cajun and Creole food across the city, but not all have deep cultural and political roots in the city — nor have all been endorsed by a wide range of celebrities. "We ate at Dooky Chase's Restaurant on the corner of North Miro and Orleans," Bob Dylan shared on his X account in 2024. "If you're ever there, I highly recommend it."

Dooky Chase's Restaurant in New Orleans is no stranger to celebrity endorsements. It was Ray Charles' favorite Creole restaurant, and countless stars have enjoyed a meal there, including Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, media personalities like Oprah Winfrey, and singer-songwriter Beyoncé. The restaurant is famous for its signature fried chicken and gumbo, and, of course, other classic Creole dishes like crawfish étouffée, red beans and rice, and shrimp clemenceau, in which shrimp, peas, potatoes, and mushrooms are all sautéed to perfection in butter and white wine.

A family-run establishment, Dooky Chase's Restaurant, has served as a hub for community, political movements, art, and culture for almost 80 years. That's no small feat in the restaurant business. It's no wonder it got an endorsement from such a cultural icon.