Cook Baked Potatoes Faster When You Make Them Jacques Pépin's Way
There's something special about that moment when a baked potato is cut open, and the crispy skin is pulled back. The steam rises up, and the soft, fluffy insides are revealed. Whether simply topped with butter, salt, and pepper, or loaded with the works, it's no wonder this cozy side dish has retained its reputation as a classic comfort food. The only problem is that baked potatoes take way too long to bake (typically 50-60 minutes ). Luckily, celebrity chef and culinary instructor, Jacques Pépin, has an easy solution to shrink that time by more than half — pop it in the microwave first.
This hack, which is not one of these 14 potato tips from celebrity chefs, comes from a short video on the Jacques Pépin Foundation website in a segment called "Cooking at Home." Pépin begins by pre-heating his oven to 450 degrees. He then cooks two potatoes in the microwave, on high, for 7 minutes (about as long as it takes the oven to come up to temp).
The cookbook author stabs each potato with a knife, just once, in the center, to allow steam to escape, and avert the slim possibility of a messy potato explosion in the microwave or oven. The French chef notes that the microwave "basically cooked" the potatoes before he bakes them in the oven for 15-20 minutes, for a grand total cooking time of 22 to 27 minutes. Pépin keeps his toppings simple and classic — butter, salt, pepper, sour cream, and a dash of chives.
Baked potatoes on the lunch menu
Baked potatoes have a lot going for them — they're plentiful, cheap, and are easily upgraded with a myriad of toppings. As a carb with high water content and a fair amount of protein and fiber, potatoes are quite filling. They can even form the basis of a full meal, as in this Red Lobster secret menu hack. And with Pépin's time-saving secret, it's now quick enough to make for an at-home lunch.
While Pépin's accouterments are tried and true, and perhaps exactly what you want when it's accompanying steak, to transform your baked potato into a meal, you'll need some add-ons. The time it takes for the potato to bake Pépin's way is just long enough to prep any number of proteins to dress your jacket potato with. Anything from chicken tenders or a salmon fillet to crispy bacon or fried tofu.
If that sounds like too much work, just pop open, heat, and pour over a can of chilli, lentils, or beans. Round things out with additional toppings that are filling, such as shredded cheese, sour cream, or a fried egg. Don't be afraid to get creative. You could even take another cue from Jacques Pépin and season your baked potato the way he seasons oven-baked fries. Just having one more option for lunch, even if it's just one day a week, can give you a breather from the same old, same old. Plus, it's an excuse to enjoy this comfort dish more often.