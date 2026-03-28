Cook Baked Potatoes Faster When You Make Them Jacques Pépin's Way

There's something special about that moment when a baked potato is cut open, and the crispy skin is pulled back. The steam rises up, and the soft, fluffy insides are revealed. Whether simply topped with butter, salt, and pepper, or loaded with the works, it's no wonder this cozy side dish has retained its reputation as a classic comfort food. The only problem is that baked potatoes take way too long to bake (typically 50-60 minutes ). Luckily, celebrity chef and culinary instructor, Jacques Pépin, has an easy solution to shrink that time by more than half — pop it in the microwave first.

This hack, which is not one of these 14 potato tips from celebrity chefs, comes from a short video on the Jacques Pépin Foundation website in a segment called "Cooking at Home." Pépin begins by pre-heating his oven to 450 degrees. He then cooks two potatoes in the microwave, on high, for 7 minutes (about as long as it takes the oven to come up to temp).

The cookbook author stabs each potato with a knife, just once, in the center, to allow steam to escape, and avert the slim possibility of a messy potato explosion in the microwave or oven. The French chef notes that the microwave "basically cooked" the potatoes before he bakes them in the oven for 15-20 minutes, for a grand total cooking time of 22 to 27 minutes. Pépin keeps his toppings simple and classic — butter, salt, pepper, sour cream, and a dash of chives.