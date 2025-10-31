How To Hack Red Lobster's Menu For A Luxurious Loaded Potato

While Red Lobster may be known for its lobster, its signature Cheddar Bay Biscuits, and a bounty of other seafood offerings, die-hard Red Lobster fans know that the popular chain need not be limited to its standard menu. In fact, there are plenty of secret menu hacks you need to try, including an upgrade to its standard baked potato.

Inspired by Red Lobster's Creamy Lobster Baked Potato side, this hack ups the cheesy goodness and sidesteps the dreaded lack of crustacean meat, which has been noted by those who've been previously disappointed by the side (you should think twice about ordering from Red Lobster), by capitalizing on its ooey gooey dips.

Cheaper than most Red Lobster's signature feasts, seafood boils, and even some of the shrimp plates, it all starts with a humble, plain baked potato (the lowest cost tier on the sides menu, alongside cole slaw, fries, and broccoli). This is the foundation for a decadent dish worthy of its secret hack reputation. Now all you have to do is choose your dip. Red Lobster currently offers two at the same price that are better than the beurre blanc sauce: Lobster Dip and Crab Queso. Either one works, but it's the lobster that gets you the most bang for your buck. Once you've topped your tater with a generous portion of dip — bliss.