The 2-Minute Trick That'll Save Your Potatoes From Sticking To The Air Fryer
The air-fryer must be one of the most genius appliances invented in recent memory. It's fast, easy, and you can use it to cook just about anything. Chocolate lovers' churros, perfect roast vegetables; you can even use the air fryer to make lobster tails. However, one of the best things to make in the appliance is potatoes. The hot and fast air circulation crisps up the outside perfectly, while keeping the insides light and fluffy. But there is one quick trick you need to utilize to stop them from sticking to the basket: coat them in oil.
Potatoes have a high starch content, which is released as they cook. If cut potatoes come in contact with a cold surface, like an air fryer basket, that starch will bond to the surface as it's released during cooking, creating a glue-like effect. But if you coat the potatoes with a small amount of oil, you'll create a barrier that will prevent this. And, the potatoes will taste better too.
Not only does a good olive oil add a lot of flavor to potatoes, but it also prevents them from drying out and encourages the exteriors to crisp up. Plus, when you add seasonings and herbs to the mix, they'll stick to the oil and create a marinade, ensuring they don't fly off in the air fryer.
How much oil to add to air fryer potatoes
If you're trying to keep your meal low in calories, there's no need to worry. All you need is a tablespoon or so of oil to create a good barrier when air frying potatoes. Extra virgin olive oil will add a lot of flavor, but canola and avocado oil are great options too. Because air fryers run so hot, you just want to make sure you're using oil with a relatively high smoke point.
Just toss the potatoes into a bowl, drizzle the oil over them, and ensure all the pieces are evenly coated, using your hands if necessary. Russets and Yukon Gold potatoes work best in the air fryer, but red and baby potatoes are solid options too. Make sure to use a waxy, low-starch potato if you're really worried about sticking.
Shake the potatoes while cooking and try not to overcrowd the basket so they cook evenly. Also, you need to stop bothering your roast potatoes if you really want them to shine. You can mix up your seasonings depending on what oil you use. Garlic and herbs will pair well with Italian olive oils, and smoky paprika will taste delicious with a Spanish oil. Air-frying your roast potatoes can be one of the most delicious ways to prepare them — if you just take that extra step to prevent sticking.