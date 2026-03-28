The 2-Minute Trick That'll Save Your Potatoes From Sticking To The Air Fryer

The air-fryer must be one of the most genius appliances invented in recent memory. It's fast, easy, and you can use it to cook just about anything. Chocolate lovers' churros, perfect roast vegetables; you can even use the air fryer to make lobster tails. However, one of the best things to make in the appliance is potatoes. The hot and fast air circulation crisps up the outside perfectly, while keeping the insides light and fluffy. But there is one quick trick you need to utilize to stop them from sticking to the basket: coat them in oil.

Potatoes have a high starch content, which is released as they cook. If cut potatoes come in contact with a cold surface, like an air fryer basket, that starch will bond to the surface as it's released during cooking, creating a glue-like effect. But if you coat the potatoes with a small amount of oil, you'll create a barrier that will prevent this. And, the potatoes will taste better too.

Not only does a good olive oil add a lot of flavor to potatoes, but it also prevents them from drying out and encourages the exteriors to crisp up. Plus, when you add seasonings and herbs to the mix, they'll stick to the oil and create a marinade, ensuring they don't fly off in the air fryer.