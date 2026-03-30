Give Carrots The Ultimate Sticky-Sweet Glaze With This Classic Soda

Rich in fiber, beta-carotene, antioxidants, and more, the humble carrot is a fantastic food that you can include in a variety of different meals. Among the many flavorful possibilities is giving carrots a sweet, simple glaze. One especially effective method of doing this is by incorporating a soda such as Coca-Cola into the mix.

With a caramel color and significant flavor notes of both cinnamon and vanilla, the soda works its magic to enhance the natural sweetness of your carrots. It also cooks down to create a satisfyingly sticky sauce in which to toss the veggies, giving them a fun and pleasing texture. There are a number of ways to use soda to add subtly sweet flavor to your dish of glazed carrots, depending on your preferred cooking method.

For oven-roasted carrots, start by mixing up a basic glaze using brown sugar, butter, olive oil, and your choice of spices and seasonings, along with about 12 ounces of cola. Toss your peeled and cut carrots in the glaze and roast in the oven until tender. On the stovetop, you can prepare your glaze in a pot before adding in your carrots, tossing everything, and covering to simmer and soften. You can add a cola-flavored soda to just about any of your favorite glazed carrot recipes.