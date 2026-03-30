Mix Honey And Chili Crisp For A 5-Star Spicy Wing Sauce

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There's nothing like a good store-bought wing sauce, but there's something magical about concocting your own — and a little sweetness and a little spice are all you need for spectacular wings. From hot honey to fiery barbecue sauce, the sweet, peppery flavor duo never gets old — especially when you can customize the combo as you please. To whip up your own delectable wing sauce at home, all you need is honey and your favorite brand of chili crisp.

By using chili crisp and honey, two delicious yet humdrum pantry staples are combined into a tantalizing dressing packed with sweet heat. The melding of earthy honey and bold pepper is the draw of any sweet and spicy wing sauce, but the texture that comes with using honey and chili crisp makes it even better. With stickiness from the amber liquid and the crisps' crunchy bits of peppercorn, garlic, and onion, the wings are given a satisfying bite.

You can use just the two ingredients to make the condiment as viscous as you like, or stir in sesame oil and soy sauce for a thinner finish. For the perfect balance, mix equal parts honey and chili crisp together, or a little more of whichever ingredient you want as the dominant flavor. Once your sauce is just right, drizzle it over your hot, freshly-cooked wings and toss. When the chicken is evenly coated, garnish with green onions and toasted sesame seeds before serving.