Mix Honey And Chili Crisp For A 5-Star Spicy Wing Sauce
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There's nothing like a good store-bought wing sauce, but there's something magical about concocting your own — and a little sweetness and a little spice are all you need for spectacular wings. From hot honey to fiery barbecue sauce, the sweet, peppery flavor duo never gets old — especially when you can customize the combo as you please. To whip up your own delectable wing sauce at home, all you need is honey and your favorite brand of chili crisp.
By using chili crisp and honey, two delicious yet humdrum pantry staples are combined into a tantalizing dressing packed with sweet heat. The melding of earthy honey and bold pepper is the draw of any sweet and spicy wing sauce, but the texture that comes with using honey and chili crisp makes it even better. With stickiness from the amber liquid and the crisps' crunchy bits of peppercorn, garlic, and onion, the wings are given a satisfying bite.
You can use just the two ingredients to make the condiment as viscous as you like, or stir in sesame oil and soy sauce for a thinner finish. For the perfect balance, mix equal parts honey and chili crisp together, or a little more of whichever ingredient you want as the dominant flavor. Once your sauce is just right, drizzle it over your hot, freshly-cooked wings and toss. When the chicken is evenly coated, garnish with green onions and toasted sesame seeds before serving.
Make your homemade wing sauce even better with the right chili crisp
If you want to keep the condiment simple with just two ingredients, make sure you buy from a quality chili crisp brand. When packed with the right flavors, you can ensure your wings still taste incredible in a pinch. S&B's Chili Oil with Crunchy Garlic gives wings an umami punch thanks to soy sauce powder and MSG, as well as an extra earthiness from a dash of almonds. Of course, even with the best chili crisp on your hands, you can still zhuzh up the wing sauce with extra ingredients.
Vinegar livens up basic chicken wing sauce, and several types work well with honey and chili crisp. For a gentle tang, whisk rice wine vinegar into the sauce. The mildly sweet vinegar is low on the acidity, so you can rest assured the honey still stands out in your wing sauce. If you want to boost the sweetness but add a sour touch, go with apple cider vinegar. To amp up the umami flavor of the sauce, use a splash of soy or tamari sauce.
Whatever condiments you use, make sure you round them out with fresh ingredients, like minced parsley, grated ginger, roasted garlic, or lemon juice. Tossed over your wings and served with anything from steamy white rice to crispy fries, the sweet and sticky chili crisp glaze will never get old.