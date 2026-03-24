Jack Daniel's Just Released 3 Batches Of Aged Whiskey (With A Brand-New Way To Buy Them)

Jack Daniel's fans will be happy to hear that the company that makes the best Tennessee whiskey has just launched three new aged whiskeys in the U.S., and customers will have a chance to buy them through a special online sweepstakes that the company is testing out for the first time ever.

The Tennessee-based distillery announced the launch this week as part of its annual Jack Daniel's Aged Series. The release features the second batch of Jack Daniel's 14-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey, the fourth batch of the 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey, and the 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 5. All of the expressions begin with the classic Jack Daniel's classic mash bill (80% corn, 12% malted barley, and 8% rye) and each is mellowed through sugar maple charcoal before being aged in new American white oak barrels for their respective time periods.

There is a limited number of bottles up for grabs, but for the first time ever, customers can sign up to try to purchase one directly from the distillery's hometown retailer. The sweepstakes is being hosted by White Rabbit Bottle Shop in Lynchburg, Tennessee, until April 7, and the designated bottles will be reserved for any winners to pick up in person before June.