Jack Daniel's Just Released 3 Batches Of Aged Whiskey (With A Brand-New Way To Buy Them)
Jack Daniel's fans will be happy to hear that the company that makes the best Tennessee whiskey has just launched three new aged whiskeys in the U.S., and customers will have a chance to buy them through a special online sweepstakes that the company is testing out for the first time ever.
The Tennessee-based distillery announced the launch this week as part of its annual Jack Daniel's Aged Series. The release features the second batch of Jack Daniel's 14-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey, the fourth batch of the 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey, and the 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 5. All of the expressions begin with the classic Jack Daniel's classic mash bill (80% corn, 12% malted barley, and 8% rye) and each is mellowed through sugar maple charcoal before being aged in new American white oak barrels for their respective time periods.
There is a limited number of bottles up for grabs, but for the first time ever, customers can sign up to try to purchase one directly from the distillery's hometown retailer. The sweepstakes is being hosted by White Rabbit Bottle Shop in Lynchburg, Tennessee, until April 7, and the designated bottles will be reserved for any winners to pick up in person before June.
Jack Daniel's new Aged Series
As an addition to the smoothest Jack Daniel's variety, the oldest whiskey available in the new series is the Jack Daniel's 14-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 2, which has aromas of sweet bakery spices and molasses with layers of oak. The 117.6 proof (58.8% abv) whiskey is said to be creamy, balanced, and rich, with a palate featuring notes of cinnamon, butterscotch, and pipe tobacco.
Jack Daniel's 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 4 is nearly as strong with a proof of 107 (53.5% abv). The aromas of that whiskey lean more toward maple, brown sugar, graham cracker, and banana, but there is some cinnamon and caramel present in the finish. The Jack Daniel's 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 5, offered at 97 proof (48.5% abv), also has a long and warm finish with cooked apple and soft oak on the nose.
In a press release, Chris Fletcher, Master Distiller at the Jack Daniel Distillery, said that consumers will be able to notice the subtle differences between the spirits. "The Jack Daniel's Aged Series allows us to fully explore how time influences our classic Tennessee Whiskey recipe while staying true to the character Mr. Jack established generations ago," he said. "The feedback we continue to receive on the Aged Series has been overwhelming, and I'm excited for our friends to see how these new batches bring their own personality and subtle differences thanks to extended maturation." The whiskies will be available from March in 700-ml bottles at the suggested retail prices of $149.99, $99.99, and $89.99, respectively.