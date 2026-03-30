Chef Aarón Sánchez Says This Tex-Mex Staple Is The 'Destruction Of Humanity'

Any chef has strong opinions about food, either passionately supporting a dish or ingredient they love, or opposing something they truly dislike. Anthony Bourdain called Johnny Rockets' burgers "soul destroying." Gordon Ramsay once called pineapple on pizza an "Italian tragedy." In that same spirit, Chef Aarón Sánchez has strong opinions about fried tortilla bowls. "It's actually something that's super inaccurate ... I think it's the destruction of humanity," he told Tasting Table at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival.

Those big tortilla bowls are definitely not authentic Mexican. They appeared in the 1960s, following in the footsteps of a smaller innovation called the Tacup, a cup-shaped Frito created by the head of the Frito Company. They were sold at the Casa de Fritos Restaurant in Disneyland, and eventually, the menu was upgraded to a taco salad served in a deep-fried flour tortilla. Though it is not a traditional Mexican item, there is some evidence that the Mexican family running the Disneyland restaurant helped develop it. Interestingly, you also have them to thank for the world's first Doritos.

The perceived lack of authenticity is one of Chef Sánchez's major criticisms, but so is how it's prepared. "Well, first of all, you don't fry a flour tortilla. That's number one," he told us. "So think about it. It's made with flour and it's saturated with oil. It's not going to be something pleasant. You know what I mean?"