For A Game-Changing Cheesecake, Grab A Packet Of This Drink Mix
Cheesecake is a dessert that's pretty hard to top. Between its sweetly tangy flavor and textural combination of velvety filling and crumbly cookie base, even the simplest cheesecake can stun. Yet, while you may have perfected your recipe, sometimes even a classic needs a bit of a revamp. To craft a cheesecake that'll leave your guests in awe, reach for a packet of hot chocolate mix for an unexpected, but totally game-changing twist.
Just one of the clever ways to use hot chocolate mix, working a package into cheesecake is an effortless way to add layers of rich and earthy chocolate nuances to your dessert. Given the range of mixes on the market, you can opt for milk, dark, or white options as long as you remember that each will give the dessert a slightly different edge. Make no mistake, however, that hot chocolate mix and hot cocoa mix are not the same, even though both may be processed into a quick-dissolving mixture. Different from hot cocoa, which contains cocoa powder, hot chocolate mixes tend to boast real melting chocolate with more cocoa butter (at least the good ones do). As such, we recommend using the latter as it'll provide a more intense and complex flavor, as well as a smoother texture.
As for how much to use, a modest tablespoon or so will impart subtle chocolate undertones, but you can sprinkle in a whole single-serving packet for a clearly-there cocoa burst. Simply mix it into your filling — whether you're making a no-bake cheesecake, New York version, or otherwise. For an especially velvety consistency, combine the mixture with some warm liquid beforehand. Alternatively, add hot chocolate mix into the cookie crumb base. To amplify chocolate flavor, do both.
Take hot chocolate cheesecake to the next level
Sprinkling hot chocolate mix into the batter or base of your cheesecake recipe is sure to give it a boost. But, to really double down on the deeply rich flavor of the hot chocolate mix, try adding some into whipped cream to decorate the dessert. Otherwise, coat the cheesecake with a dark chocolate ganache — a packet of the drink mix can even be used to make the saucy topping. For a visual pop, garnish with white chocolate curls or chocolate-covered coffee beans.
To echo the flavors of hot chocolate, introduce some complementary additions inspired by hot chocolate toppings, like a marshmallow fluff or mini marshmallow garnishes. Other typical add-ons like a drizzle of caramel sauce, dash of warm spice, sprinkle of toasted nuts, or even a dusting of crushed candy cane pieces can shift the cheesecake towards a fun and festive direction, too.
Looking to balance the richness of a hot chocolate mix-infused cheesecake? Select fresher finishes. A tart and vibrant raspberry coulis will contrast any sweetness and decadence, much like the clean and bracing addition of mint leaves. Even zesty bits of candied citrus will play well with the cheesecake's toasty chocolate nuances. Whatever you decide, this dessert hack is sure to be a hit.