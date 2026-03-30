For A Game-Changing Cheesecake, Grab A Packet Of This Drink Mix

Cheesecake is a dessert that's pretty hard to top. Between its sweetly tangy flavor and textural combination of velvety filling and crumbly cookie base, even the simplest cheesecake can stun. Yet, while you may have perfected your recipe, sometimes even a classic needs a bit of a revamp. To craft a cheesecake that'll leave your guests in awe, reach for a packet of hot chocolate mix for an unexpected, but totally game-changing twist.

Just one of the clever ways to use hot chocolate mix, working a package into cheesecake is an effortless way to add layers of rich and earthy chocolate nuances to your dessert. Given the range of mixes on the market, you can opt for milk, dark, or white options as long as you remember that each will give the dessert a slightly different edge. Make no mistake, however, that hot chocolate mix and hot cocoa mix are not the same, even though both may be processed into a quick-dissolving mixture. Different from hot cocoa, which contains cocoa powder, hot chocolate mixes tend to boast real melting chocolate with more cocoa butter (at least the good ones do). As such, we recommend using the latter as it'll provide a more intense and complex flavor, as well as a smoother texture.

As for how much to use, a modest tablespoon or so will impart subtle chocolate undertones, but you can sprinkle in a whole single-serving packet for a clearly-there cocoa burst. Simply mix it into your filling — whether you're making a no-bake cheesecake, New York version, or otherwise. For an especially velvety consistency, combine the mixture with some warm liquid beforehand. Alternatively, add hot chocolate mix into the cookie crumb base. To amplify chocolate flavor, do both.