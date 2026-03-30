Food Network's Chopped Has 3 Judges, So Why Do Contestants Prepare 4 Plates?

Shows that have been on a network for several years tend to run like a well-oiled machine, and that's exactly the case for Food Network's famed "Chopped." The cooking competition, which pits contestants against one another in short bursts with mystery baskets of very specific ingredients, is up to its 64th season on the air, and by now, fans know all the ins and outs of what goes on in that "Chopped," kitchen, but many still wonder, if there are only three judges, why do contestants cook four plates?

The simple answer is one that any human in the age of technology knows: The camera eats first. In an interview with FN Dish, "Chopped" host Ted Allen revealed that he needs that fourth plate "because if someone gets Chopped, I have to have a plate underneath the cloche when I lift it, and you don't want a plate that's already been half-eaten." Viewers probably wouldn't appreciate close-up shots of a partially eaten, visually destroyed plate of food, even if the judges weren't fans. "By the time we're done with that fourth plate, it's about two and a half hours after it was cooked, and it's been sitting out at room temperature, so no one's going to eat that," Allen continued, noting that beyond the need for a grand reveal under the cloche, the show also highly prioritizes food safety.