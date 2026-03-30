The High Protein Trader Joe's Prepared Item I Always Buy For Busy Lunches

The calzone doesn't stand out in the prepared foods fridge because it's so innocuous. It looks safe, boring even when you're peering at it from the outside. The pasty crust doesn't look like anything, and you'd have no way of knowing how good the inside is unless you took a chance — the most eye-catching part is the red packaging. But hey, knowledge is power, and now you know it's a tomatoey and meaty delight.

The meatballs are a pork and beef blend, which offers a fatty mouthfeel and savory bite. They have some structure, but they're not overly chewy or rubbery either. The calzone has a mix of full meatballs and then smaller meaty bits, which further adds intrigue to the overall texture. Then we have the sauce, made with tomatoes, oregano, garlic, basil, black pepper, and other seasonings to make every bite more enticing than the next. Mozzarella and Parmesan are the cheeses of choice, which bring a subtle creaminess and slight cheese pull in a mouthful. Together, we have a flavorful and protein-packed winner on our hands. I'm highlighting it because it deserves attention, and perhaps if people continue buying it, TJ's won't be tempted to pull it from the shelves — as the company often does so swiftly.

Cutting it into thirds is difficult when it's hot, so I actually recommend upping the serving size so it's two servings; then you can easily cut it in the middle. Serve as is, or grab some fresh basil from the refrigerated section to bring a tasty and fragrant addition to your calzone. Two hefty portions for $6.99 is still a bargain in this era of expensive (and ever-rising) meals and groceries, so I'll continue saving a spot in my fridge for this incredible item.