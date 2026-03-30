The High Protein Trader Joe's Prepared Item I Always Buy For Busy Lunches
Trader Joe's is well-known for its wide selection of frozen and prepared foods. Salads and wraps seem to top out the rankings thanks to their dynamic flavors and captivating textures. But there's an item I hadn't even heard of before I tried it: TJ's meatball calzone. Sure, a calzone isn't revolutionary in any stretch of the imagination, but I've literally never seen or heard of the Trader Joe's product until I was scouring the website for high-protein foods. I only found it by poring over the pages of the freshly prepared foods section of the site. I added it to my grocery list, along with 17 other protein picks, and went shopping. To my surprise, it came as my second-place pick among the high-protein Trader Joe's foods because of its excellent seasoning and chunky texture.
So, if you're like me, this might be your sign to venture to the grocery chain to pick up the calzone. It costs $6.99 for a full pound of the prepared food. It comes with three servings, but of course, you can have more if desired. One serving clocks in with 17 grams of protein, which makes it a hearty and comforting option for an easy lunch. Just follow the heating instructions on the back, and you have a hot meal with minimal effort.
Why the calzone is such a sleeper hit for meals
The calzone doesn't stand out in the prepared foods fridge because it's so innocuous. It looks safe, boring even when you're peering at it from the outside. The pasty crust doesn't look like anything, and you'd have no way of knowing how good the inside is unless you took a chance — the most eye-catching part is the red packaging. But hey, knowledge is power, and now you know it's a tomatoey and meaty delight.
The meatballs are a pork and beef blend, which offers a fatty mouthfeel and savory bite. They have some structure, but they're not overly chewy or rubbery either. The calzone has a mix of full meatballs and then smaller meaty bits, which further adds intrigue to the overall texture. Then we have the sauce, made with tomatoes, oregano, garlic, basil, black pepper, and other seasonings to make every bite more enticing than the next. Mozzarella and Parmesan are the cheeses of choice, which bring a subtle creaminess and slight cheese pull in a mouthful. Together, we have a flavorful and protein-packed winner on our hands. I'm highlighting it because it deserves attention, and perhaps if people continue buying it, TJ's won't be tempted to pull it from the shelves — as the company often does so swiftly.
Cutting it into thirds is difficult when it's hot, so I actually recommend upping the serving size so it's two servings; then you can easily cut it in the middle. Serve as is, or grab some fresh basil from the refrigerated section to bring a tasty and fragrant addition to your calzone. Two hefty portions for $6.99 is still a bargain in this era of expensive (and ever-rising) meals and groceries, so I'll continue saving a spot in my fridge for this incredible item.