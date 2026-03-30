Give Deviled Eggs A Cajun Twist With Andouille Sausage
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A classic appetizer, deviled eggs are truly a work of art. There are countless deviled egg recipes for every kind of gathering, and so many ways to customize a basic recipe to suit your taste preferences. If you're looking to spice up your next batch of deviled eggs with a bit of Cajun-inspired flair, Tasting Table tapped expert Shawn Bell, concept chef at Kona Grill, to get his thoughts on the best way to incorporate andouille sausage into the mix.
Per Bell, "[To make] Cajun-style deviled eggs, which actually sounds like a great idea, I would mix Creole mustard, Cajun spice, and crispy andouille into the egg yolk mix and garnish a piece of crispy andouille on top with charred corn kernels or crispy fried onions as well." He also shares, "I always recommend to have the main ingredient in the egg yolk mix and some on top to show what flavor the egg is, as well as play with texture and colors."
When it comes to preparing deviled eggs, the yolk is no joke. Mixing it up with the best Cajun seasonings and your favorite Creole mustard gives the filling a big flavor while the unique texture from including crispy andouille sausage in the yolk mixture provides a delightful counter to the overall creamy consistency. Adding more sausage on top, along with charred corn and fried onions or your choice of complementary garnishes, makes this dish a total crowd-pleaser.
More tips for spicing up your devilled eggs
What makes Southern andouille sausage different from the original comes down to the leaner cuts of pork that are used in addition to a significant presence of spice and smoky flavor. Using these sausages absolutely brings the heat and turns an otherwise bland batch of deviled eggs into one that better lives up to its name. Per Bell, it's important to add the Cajun-inspired ingredients both in the yolk mixture and on the outside to demonstrate the tastes you can expect while also creating more of a visual appeal.
Try serving this andouille-topped appetizer alongside a batch of homemade firecrackers. That is, baked saltines that have been marinated in a mixture of canola or vegetable oil and plenty of spices, including garlic powder, crushed red pepper flakes, and smoked paprika. To give the white of your boiled eggs a little love, add a sprinkle of flaky salt mixed with Cajun seasoning to the base of your deviled eggs before adding the andouille-infused yolk mixture.
Serve these Cajun-flavored deviled eggs as the amuse-bouche before a batch of scratch-made gumbo or jambalaya. They would also make an excellent complement to a plate of fried catfish. Bring these deviled eggs to a picnic, potluck, pool party, or cookout, and you're sure to have the most sought-after dish on the table.