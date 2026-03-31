The Best Grocery Store Deli Chicken Tenders Come From A Popular Budget Chain

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Chicken tenders are an ideal comfort food filled with warm nostalgia and lean poultry protein. When you don't have the time to prepare a crispy baked chicken tender recipe, grabbing a batch from your nearest grocery store is an excellent choice. These typically exceed most fast food chains in value and quality, helping to take the guesswork out of planning regular weeknight meals. Tasting Table's taste tester ranked grocery store deli chicken tenders and found that the absolute best come from a popular budget chain: Walmart.

Per our taste tester's rigorous assessment, Walmart's chicken tenders came out on top for a number of reasons. Whereas most grocery chains tend to overdo it on the breading and spices — often in an attempt to mask a tender made from subpar chicken — Walmart's deli counter variety deftly outperforms the rest by using white meat of a noticeably good quality. Further, though the chicken fingers are not freshly made to order, the steam pans in which they are stored keep them crisp outside and tender inside.

Echoing Tasting Table's estimations are many positive reviews across the internet touting Walmart's tenders as the very best. A Reddit user mentioned, "These are by far my favorite tenders I have ever had." Some replies suggested that the chicken may be Tyson-branded tenders, though this has not been verified. Another Redditor joked, "The secret is the heat lamps." Elsewhere, other passionate fans have weighed in.