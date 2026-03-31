The Best Grocery Store Deli Chicken Tenders Come From A Popular Budget Chain
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Chicken tenders are an ideal comfort food filled with warm nostalgia and lean poultry protein. When you don't have the time to prepare a crispy baked chicken tender recipe, grabbing a batch from your nearest grocery store is an excellent choice. These typically exceed most fast food chains in value and quality, helping to take the guesswork out of planning regular weeknight meals. Tasting Table's taste tester ranked grocery store deli chicken tenders and found that the absolute best come from a popular budget chain: Walmart.
Per our taste tester's rigorous assessment, Walmart's chicken tenders came out on top for a number of reasons. Whereas most grocery chains tend to overdo it on the breading and spices — often in an attempt to mask a tender made from subpar chicken — Walmart's deli counter variety deftly outperforms the rest by using white meat of a noticeably good quality. Further, though the chicken fingers are not freshly made to order, the steam pans in which they are stored keep them crisp outside and tender inside.
Echoing Tasting Table's estimations are many positive reviews across the internet touting Walmart's tenders as the very best. A Reddit user mentioned, "These are by far my favorite tenders I have ever had." Some replies suggested that the chicken may be Tyson-branded tenders, though this has not been verified. Another Redditor joked, "The secret is the heat lamps." Elsewhere, other passionate fans have weighed in.
More thoughts on Walmart's chicken tenders
Walmart customers rave about the chain's deli chicken tenders all over the product's page. In a review, one Walmart customer shared, "I don't normally eat chicken tenders, as I find them generally dry and tasteless, but these are an exception. Nice sized tenders with a tasty coating and tasty meat." Another said, "I wanted to try Walmart because I like many of their prepared foods ready for takeout. I was not disappointed. They melt in your mouth are a good size portion and half the price of the other place. This is my favorite chicken now."
Of course, there are always some dissenting opinions. In a Facebook thread, in which a user asked about the price of chicken strip trays from the popular grocery chain, one user commented, "Use Ingles or Publix, you'll be doing yourself a favor." Under a TikTok video of a user who reviewed the Walmart deli three-piece chicken tender meal, some comments critiqued the tenders as dry or unappetizing. Still, the majority opinion seems to be both positive and enthusiastic.
In fact, this deli offering seems poised to join the ranks of underrated Walmart food products to add to your cart next time. With prices going up, and quality food becoming tougher to find, anywhere that provides a pleasing plate at a bargain price is worth checking out.