Your Favorite Indian Takeout Isn't Intimidating To Make At Home, Thanks To Your Slow Cooker

If you've only ever had certain dishes as takeout, it can be easy to assume capturing their magic at home is impossible, as though all that richness and depth can only come from the back of a diner. This couldn't be further from the truth for chicken tikka masala — the ubiquitous dish that has probably become your go-to at every Indian restaurant. Bringing it straight into your own kitchen, you will only need the help of a slow cooker, and perhaps a little instruction from Tasting Table's slow cooker chicken tikka masala recipe.

Once you have marinated the chicken in that classic blend of yogurt and Indian spices like garam masala, ground herbs, and ground turmeric, plus paprika. Without a doubt, it always pays to sear meat before putting it in a slow cooker to fully lock those flavors in. Sauté the aromatics, as well, and then put everything into the slow cooker. Stir in the ingredients for the tomato-based sauce and cook on low for 4 hours.

Sitting in low temperature and a slow simmer, the complex ingredients can fully meld into each other, forming an intricate depth that you only get when they have had enough time to develop. Aromatic herbs, intensified spices, lustrously rich sauce, and meat that cooks to tenderized, juicy perfection — you name it, the slow cooker's magic makes it all happen. Nailing a chicken tikka masala is all about getting the flavor harmony right, and that's exactly what the slow cooker offers.