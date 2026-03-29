Prime Rib Experts Swear By This Reheating Method For The Best Bite Of Your Life

Few cuts of beef are as delicious as a juicy prime rib cooked to a perfect medium rare. With a crisp, brown sear on the exterior and the interior still pink and full of flavor, it's just so good. Reheating it to preserve that delicate balance is not an easy task. It's easy to overcook prime rib when reheating, but experts do have ways to keep it as flavorful and tender as ever. The best way requires a wood pellet grill.

Tasting Table asked Scott Thomas, owner of The Grillin' Fools blog, why a wood pellet grill is ideal for reheating prime rib so it stays as good as when it was first cooked. A wood pellet grill is like a cross between a smoker and a conventional oven, burning compressed wood pellets to cook and smoke meat at the same time. So what makes it ideal?

"Because it can be done very slowly, and the heat can be controlled," Thomas says. "You want to warm it back up, not cook it more, because it doesn't take long for a prime rib to go from cold and medium rare to hot and medium well." The process for reheating is simple after letting the grill's initial smoke burn off. "Set the heat for around 225 [degrees] Fahrenheit. Let the prime rib start to warm up from a grill that is at the same temp as the air temp outside. We want to slowly bring the temp up, not cook it any more," Thomas says. "Put a probe thermometer into the middle of the standing rib roast and wait for it to hit your desired temperature." That's all there is to it.