Prime Rib Experts Swear By This Reheating Method For The Best Bite Of Your Life
Few cuts of beef are as delicious as a juicy prime rib cooked to a perfect medium rare. With a crisp, brown sear on the exterior and the interior still pink and full of flavor, it's just so good. Reheating it to preserve that delicate balance is not an easy task. It's easy to overcook prime rib when reheating, but experts do have ways to keep it as flavorful and tender as ever. The best way requires a wood pellet grill.
Tasting Table asked Scott Thomas, owner of The Grillin' Fools blog, why a wood pellet grill is ideal for reheating prime rib so it stays as good as when it was first cooked. A wood pellet grill is like a cross between a smoker and a conventional oven, burning compressed wood pellets to cook and smoke meat at the same time. So what makes it ideal?
"Because it can be done very slowly, and the heat can be controlled," Thomas says. "You want to warm it back up, not cook it more, because it doesn't take long for a prime rib to go from cold and medium rare to hot and medium well." The process for reheating is simple after letting the grill's initial smoke burn off. "Set the heat for around 225 [degrees] Fahrenheit. Let the prime rib start to warm up from a grill that is at the same temp as the air temp outside. We want to slowly bring the temp up, not cook it any more," Thomas says. "Put a probe thermometer into the middle of the standing rib roast and wait for it to hit your desired temperature." That's all there is to it.
Wood pellets would work best, but...
You can find similar advice about reheating the best prime rib on the Traeger Grills site. It recommends wrapping your prime rib in foil before reheating and adding some extra moisture in the form of jus, broth, or butter. In a pinch, you could also use some beef tallow or even olive oil. Try to avoid any sugary sauces since they might burn. Whichever method you choose, you'll want to keep a close eye on the temperature so you don't overcook it. Just like with a freshly cooked roast, patience is the key to getting the perfect bite.
"Remove the prime rib from the grill and allow it to rest for 5-10 minutes, and slice," Thomas says. Resting is essential, even when reheating, so you don't want to forget it. But what if you don't have a pellet grill? One of the best methods for reheating prime rib only requires your oven. Heat it in a 250-degree Fahrenheit oven on a wire rack over a baking sheet. Keep an eye on the internal temperature until it reaches 120 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit. You can even quickly sear the exterior off in a hot pan to develop more of a crust if you want.
If all you have handy is the microwave to reheat prime rib, fear not, because that can work, too. You'll want to reheat it in slices, rather than a whole roast, and keep it covered and moist with broth or pan-drippings. Heat in 30 second bursts until it's just warm, not hot, or you may make it tough.