You Can Reheat Prime Rib In The Microwave, But Only If You're Careful
An entire slow-roasted prime rib makes a show-stopping centerpiece for a family feast. However, when it's served with all the trimmings, like mashed potatoes, garlicky green beans, or perhaps potatoes au gratin, it can be tricky to eat the entire lot in one sitting. While cold leftover beef is perfect for stuffing into sandwiches, you may be tempted to reheat it with all the sides to have a second roast dinner the next day. The good news is that you can reheat prime rib in the microwave fairly quickly, but you have to be very careful to avoid drying it out.
The secret to reheating prime rib in the microwave is to put your slices of beef in a microwavable bowl and spoon over a little broth, gravy, or jus from the previous day's roasting dish. Then put a lid on top (or cover with plastic wrap) and microwave in 30-second intervals. The broth will begin to heat up and create steam inside the bowl, which should encourage the prime rib to stay soft and succulent.
Bear in mind, you shouldn't be looking to heat your beef until it's piping hot; you're simply taking the edge off it so it can become slightly warm. If you microwave it for any longer than necessary, there's a risk it could become hard and chewy. Once it's warmed gently, you can pour over plenty of steaming gravy to bring it up to temperature without ruining its tender texture.
A microwave will heat your prime rib from the inside out
Unlike an oven that heats food from the outside in, a microwave heats food the other way around. The electromagnetic waves heat the water molecules in the center of the beef, working their way outward. This is why it's very easy to accidentally overcook beef in the microwave, resulting in slices that are chewy and tough. And, of course, this defeats the entire point of selecting a quality prime rib to begin with; the rich marbling within the beef is supposed to give rise to a moist and tender roast with a buttery texture.
Nevertheless, the microwave is more convenient than the oven, which may be right up your alley if you haven't got time to waste on preheating. If you do have the bandwidth to reheat your prime rib in the oven, then all you need to do is place your slices in an ovenproof dish, cover with a little broth or water, and cover in foil before baking for around 10 minutes (it will take longer if you're reheating a larger chunk). Both of these techniques ensure the pink middle of the beef remains tender as long as you slice your roast thinly and keep an eye on it.