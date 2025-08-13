You Can Reheat Prime Rib In The Microwave, But Only If You're Careful

An entire slow-roasted prime rib makes a show-stopping centerpiece for a family feast. However, when it's served with all the trimmings, like mashed potatoes, garlicky green beans, or perhaps potatoes au gratin, it can be tricky to eat the entire lot in one sitting. While cold leftover beef is perfect for stuffing into sandwiches, you may be tempted to reheat it with all the sides to have a second roast dinner the next day. The good news is that you can reheat prime rib in the microwave fairly quickly, but you have to be very careful to avoid drying it out.

The secret to reheating prime rib in the microwave is to put your slices of beef in a microwavable bowl and spoon over a little broth, gravy, or jus from the previous day's roasting dish. Then put a lid on top (or cover with plastic wrap) and microwave in 30-second intervals. The broth will begin to heat up and create steam inside the bowl, which should encourage the prime rib to stay soft and succulent.

Bear in mind, you shouldn't be looking to heat your beef until it's piping hot; you're simply taking the edge off it so it can become slightly warm. If you microwave it for any longer than necessary, there's a risk it could become hard and chewy. Once it's warmed gently, you can pour over plenty of steaming gravy to bring it up to temperature without ruining its tender texture.