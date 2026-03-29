This Easy Fertilizer DIY Makes Gardens Thrive (Goodbye Coffee Grounds And Miracle-Gro)

Having a garden shouldn't just be about keeping your plants alive, but seeing them thrive as well. This means that along with sunlight, watering, and weeding, you'll also need to consider fertilizer. There are plenty of natural options, if you want to avoid the use of chemicals — coffee grounds, banana peels, and even rice water can all provide benefits for plants. One solution you might not have considered, however, is a fish emulsion. This is a commercially-available liquid fertilizer, but it's also one that you can easily make at home for similarly powerful results at a fraction of the cost.

A fish emulsion contains all of the essential elements of a good plant fertilizer, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as minerals like calcium, sulfur, and magnesium that encourage plant growth. The protein in the fish also helps to support beneficial microbes for improved soil health.

As a liquid fertilizer, fish emulsion is also absorbed quickly into the soil and by plants. This is where it can have a benefit over fertilizing with banana peels or other kitchen scraps, which take time to break down into the soil. Other DIY solutions can also be too one-note. For example, not all plants love coffee grounds as they contain mainly nitrogen. Fish emulsions instead provide a more comprehensive range of minerals and nutrients, which can make them suitable for a wider selection of plants.