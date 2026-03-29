Habit's Best Signature Sandwich Is Perfectly Juicy And Flavorful

Having started as a small-town burger joint and eventually becoming part of a fast food empire, Habit Burger & Grill is most popular for its eponymous offering. With that said, burgers are, by no means, the only menu item worth ordering. In addition to its selection of burgers, Habit also has a sizable number of signature sandwiches, the best of which, according to Tasting Table's thorough research, is the Grilled Chicken Sandwich.

Per Tasting Table's rankings of every Habit signature sandwich, grilled chicken is the absolute best for several reasons. For one, at a cost of around $10 for the sandwich, it provides a solid value for the price. Further, the thoughtful balance of quality ingredients and complementary flavors comes together for a satisfying bite every time.

The sandwich features a grilled chicken breast filet, melted cheese, shredded lettuce, onions, tomato, barbecue sauce, and mayonnaise on a wheat bun. Options to customize include your choice between either white or regular American cheese, grilled or raw onions, teriyaki sauce in place of barbecue, and either a seeded bun, lettuce wrap, sourdough, plain bun, or ciabatta. This signature sandwich is truly the whole package and allows for those who don't eat beef to have a reliable and tasty alternative.