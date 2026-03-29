Habit's Best Signature Sandwich Is Perfectly Juicy And Flavorful
Having started as a small-town burger joint and eventually becoming part of a fast food empire, Habit Burger & Grill is most popular for its eponymous offering. With that said, burgers are, by no means, the only menu item worth ordering. In addition to its selection of burgers, Habit also has a sizable number of signature sandwiches, the best of which, according to Tasting Table's thorough research, is the Grilled Chicken Sandwich.
Per Tasting Table's rankings of every Habit signature sandwich, grilled chicken is the absolute best for several reasons. For one, at a cost of around $10 for the sandwich, it provides a solid value for the price. Further, the thoughtful balance of quality ingredients and complementary flavors comes together for a satisfying bite every time.
The sandwich features a grilled chicken breast filet, melted cheese, shredded lettuce, onions, tomato, barbecue sauce, and mayonnaise on a wheat bun. Options to customize include your choice between either white or regular American cheese, grilled or raw onions, teriyaki sauce in place of barbecue, and either a seeded bun, lettuce wrap, sourdough, plain bun, or ciabatta. This signature sandwich is truly the whole package and allows for those who don't eat beef to have a reliable and tasty alternative.
More fanfare for Habit's Grilled Chicken Sandwich
It isn't always easy to find desirable non-beef selections at restaurants known for selling burgers. Nearly all of Habit's signature sandwiches exceed expectations, with the grilled chicken making an especially positive showing. It also outranks the crispy chicken sandwich, which placed third in Tasting Table's rankings, and the chicken club, which came in last place for being notably bland.
Grilling a chicken breast that doesn't come off dry and flavorless is quite the feat, and Habit has done one better by adding this to the filling of a delicious sandwich. One Reddit thread mentions the difficulty in finding a fast-food grilled chicken sandwich that's not fried, like at most chains. Among the number of replies, at least two call out Habit's grilled chicken sandwich by name, with one user calling it "excellent." Another replies, "Good, but expensive." With that said, it may be well worth the splurge if you're not in the mood for a basic burger.
If there aren't any Habit locations nearby, you can always try crafting a grilled chicken sandwich at home. Consider all the best toppings to add to a chicken sandwich and choose your favorites. While it won't be exactly the same as a signature sandwich from the Habit Burger & Grill, customizing it to your taste preferences is certainly a great habit to practice.