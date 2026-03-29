The Genius Way To Give Pasta Salad Crunch Without Adding Extra Ingredients

Of all of the deli salads out there — including egg salad, tuna salad, and potato salad — we'd have to say we're partial to pasta salad. Not only is it an excellent way to use up leftover noodles, but it's also so customizable, and there are many recipes to look to for inspiration. The best pasta salads are all about diversity — not just in terms of flavor, but also in texture.

If you want to elevate your pasta salad and introduce a uniquely crunchy component — besides just using chopped carrots, cabbage, or some other toothsome veggie — you may want to swap your plain pasta for an air-fried version. Normal cooked pasta is soft and squidgy, but when you douse your cooked pasta in oil and add it to your air-fryer basket, you'll get a far crispier and more delicious contrasting element for your salad. When you're air-frying your pasta, just make sure to space out the pasta on the tray so that it gets crispy rather than mushy. This pasta salad hack, which has garnered interest from the TikTok foodie community, can be used for almost any pasta shape or salad.