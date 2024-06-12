Sprinkle On This Extra Topping To Give Your Pasta Salads A Tasty Crunch

Celery, cucumber, and red onion are mainstay ingredients in many pasta salad recipes that offer varying levels of crunch and flavor. Those ingredients are all delicious in their own right, but you should also consider a sprinkle of sesame seeds on top of your next bowl of pasta salad. It will add bits of crunch and nutty, sweet flavors to the top of each bite — and it will certainly set your pasta salad apart from the other side dishes on the table.

You might already use sesame seeds on Asian-inspired cold noodle salads, and they offer the same levels of flavor and crunchy texture in pasta salads. There are two options when it comes to sesame seeds in your next pasta salad. To keep it simple, use the sesame seeds straight out of the bag. The second option is to toast the sesame seeds first, which will enhance the flavors and make them even crunchier. Do this in a pan on the stovetop or in the oven on a baking sheet — it will only take a few minutes to take seeds to new heights.