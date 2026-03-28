Where Former Food Network Host Melissa D'Arabian Is Today

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For every Bobby Flay and Ina Garten, there's a Food Network chef who had a good run, but didn't quite achieve lasting superstardom. One Food Network star you don't see much anymore is Melissa d'Arabian, who not only hosted the show "Ten Dollar Dinners," but won Season 5 of "Food Network Star" in 2009. However, her career desires would later shift significantly, leading D'Arabian to a different destination today.

Before her rise to fame on Food Network, d'Arabian was a stay-at-home mom of four with a love of food and a background of financial hardship, which led her to specialize in cooking tasty meals on a tight budget. She beat nine other contestants on "Food Network Star," a fierce cooking competition that rewards the winner with their own show on the channel. "Ten Dollar Dinners with Melissa d'Arabian" showcased the chef's ability to feed four people using just (you guessed it) $10, demonstrating delicious and thrifty recipes as well as cash-saving tips for home cooks. The show spanned seven successful seasons from 2009 to 2012.

Having invested so much in Food Network, fans were surprised when d'Arabian left the company in 2023. Luckily, this wasn't a controversial Food Network chef departure – d'Arabian simply wanted to join a new field. In an Instagram post, she announced that she would leave the culinary world to attend Columbia University in New York, pursuing an MFA in Theatre Management & Producing, which she described as her "first love." She has since accomplished a few impressive feats.