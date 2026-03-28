Where Former Food Network Host Melissa D'Arabian Is Today
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For every Bobby Flay and Ina Garten, there's a Food Network chef who had a good run, but didn't quite achieve lasting superstardom. One Food Network star you don't see much anymore is Melissa d'Arabian, who not only hosted the show "Ten Dollar Dinners," but won Season 5 of "Food Network Star" in 2009. However, her career desires would later shift significantly, leading D'Arabian to a different destination today.
Before her rise to fame on Food Network, d'Arabian was a stay-at-home mom of four with a love of food and a background of financial hardship, which led her to specialize in cooking tasty meals on a tight budget. She beat nine other contestants on "Food Network Star," a fierce cooking competition that rewards the winner with their own show on the channel. "Ten Dollar Dinners with Melissa d'Arabian" showcased the chef's ability to feed four people using just (you guessed it) $10, demonstrating delicious and thrifty recipes as well as cash-saving tips for home cooks. The show spanned seven successful seasons from 2009 to 2012.
Having invested so much in Food Network, fans were surprised when d'Arabian left the company in 2023. Luckily, this wasn't a controversial Food Network chef departure – d'Arabian simply wanted to join a new field. In an Instagram post, she announced that she would leave the culinary world to attend Columbia University in New York, pursuing an MFA in Theatre Management & Producing, which she described as her "first love." She has since accomplished a few impressive feats.
What Melissa d'Arabian has achieved after Food Network
In her Instagram post announcing her new path at Columbia University, Melissa d'Arabian wrote that the theater field is "the place where I feel most generous, alive, and whole". Her passion paid off quickly, as just one year after her departure from Food Network, she produced an off-Broadway play titled "White Rose: The Musical." Still a first-year student at the time, D'Arabian served as co-lead producer for the 2024 show.
As of March 2025, d'Arabian is in the process of completing the third and final year of her MFA program. On her Instagram, the former TV star wrote, "even on my worst day, I have been certain that returning to grad school ... was one of the best decisions of my life. I've loved (nearly) every minute." In October 2025, she embarked on a fellowship with La Jolla Playhouse, a Tony Award-winning nonprofit theater partnered with the University of California, San Diego.
While she may be done with Food Network, d'Arabian hasn't left her love of the culinary arts behind. She still posts about her home cooking and dining out experiences on social media, and even shares original recipes on her accounts, such as a Facebook post all about how she roasts a chicken. Commenters on her posts frequently talk about missing "Ten Dollar Dinners," so it's definitely not a forgotten Food Network show yet. You can also still buy the three cookbooks d'Arabian has authored over the years, including "Ten Dollar Dinners: A Cookbook."