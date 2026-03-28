This Crunchy Pasta Topping Alton Brown Uses Packs More Flavor Than Breadcrumbs
Finishing a plate of pasta with a sprinkle of breadcrumbs is a solid move that adds texture and flavor to favorites, but Alton Brown takes this garnish a step further. In episode six of "Alton Brown Cooks Food," Brown prepares breakfast noodles with homemade breadcrumbs and reveals there's a way to upgrade the addition. Brown adds pork rinds to create a flavorful, crumbly ingredient that can be sprinkled on top of dishes. Step aside, breadcrumbs. Crunchy pork rind crumbs offer seasoned pieces of fat that add a savory richness to any plate — even when sprinkled on watermelon. Plus, since the ingredient is gluten-free, the quick addition is a natural enhancement for any meat-loving diner.
To make the tasty gremolata-like topping, pulse pork rinds in a food processor until they turn into coarse pieces, similar to breadcrumbs. If you don't have a food processor, stick them in a resealable bag and let out some frustrations with a rolling pin until the texture looks similar to panko. Once pulverized, the pieces can be toasted or fried to coax out the ultimate level of aroma and taste. You'll need to keep an eye on the pieces, since they can brown quickly, but the resulting porky flavor will turn a basic pasta dish into a noticeably better one.
Breadcrumbs stand no chance
To elevate your homemade pork rind garnish, add red pepper flakes while the pieces are toasting, or consider enhancing the batch with garlic powder or paprika. A bit of lemon zest can add tanginess to the mixture before it is added to pasta. This approach is a nod to pangrattato, a cheaper alternative to parmesan, and is packed with protein and flavor. Alternatively, double down on all things good by mixing the pork rind crumbs with grated parmesan. This step can be done prior to toasting to result in clustered, crunchy pieces or afterwards for a richer sprinkle. Regardless of your approach, fresh herbs like chopped flat-leaf parsley added to the pork rind mixture can add brightness to the garnish.
The addition of pork rinds plays well with any dish, but recipes that benefit from the added crunch — think saucy pastas and simple dishes like classic Cacio e Pepe — can shine with the tasty topping. Since pork rind crumbs offer both fat and flavor to plates, any extra spoonful of seasoning or cheese may not be necessary to finish a dish.