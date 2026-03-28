The Best (And Cheapest) Sausage Patties Aren't Store-Bought. They're Made With This Appliance

When plotting out your week's breakfast or hosting guests for brunch, store-bought sausage patties are likely something you consider. It's easy to pick up a frozen pack of patties, heat them on the stove or in the microwave, and include them as the protein of your first meal of the day. However, there's a better way to welcome sausage patties into your morning lineup, and it starts with a food processor.

Whether you're making regular sausage patties or turkey sausage patties, using the small appliance to grind up your meat is one of the best uses for your food processor. All you need is a perfect ratio of 80% lean to 20% fat sausage and a classic seasoning blend, which consists of sage, red pepper, and black pepper. Or, if you prefer sweeter patties, brown sugar is the pantry staple you should be adding. Simply blend the mixture and use your hands to form patties. At around $5 for a pound of ground sausage, which makes about 12 patties, you're also saving about $3 per dozen, as a pack of 12 goes for around $8.

Once you have mastered your sausage patties, throw them beside some scrambled eggs and pancakes for a restaurant-quality meal. And, if you have leftovers, be sure to explore the many creative ways you can include them in dishes at any time of day.