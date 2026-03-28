The Best (And Cheapest) Sausage Patties Aren't Store-Bought. They're Made With This Appliance
When plotting out your week's breakfast or hosting guests for brunch, store-bought sausage patties are likely something you consider. It's easy to pick up a frozen pack of patties, heat them on the stove or in the microwave, and include them as the protein of your first meal of the day. However, there's a better way to welcome sausage patties into your morning lineup, and it starts with a food processor.
Whether you're making regular sausage patties or turkey sausage patties, using the small appliance to grind up your meat is one of the best uses for your food processor. All you need is a perfect ratio of 80% lean to 20% fat sausage and a classic seasoning blend, which consists of sage, red pepper, and black pepper. Or, if you prefer sweeter patties, brown sugar is the pantry staple you should be adding. Simply blend the mixture and use your hands to form patties. At around $5 for a pound of ground sausage, which makes about 12 patties, you're also saving about $3 per dozen, as a pack of 12 goes for around $8.
Once you have mastered your sausage patties, throw them beside some scrambled eggs and pancakes for a restaurant-quality meal. And, if you have leftovers, be sure to explore the many creative ways you can include them in dishes at any time of day.
How to use your homemade sausage patties
If you have leftover patties or are simply looking for reasons to cook up some patties in bulk, there are plenty of ways to use them up. In addition to breakfast, including them as a sole side, as part of an egg sandwich, or as a filling for french toast, sausage patties can be featured in a lunch or dinner dish.
For fans of pasta, a sausage ramen would be a fun idea. Simply break up the patties and toss the crumbs into a homemade recipe or pre-made cup. You could do the same with mac and cheese for a boost of protein, or with a casserole, surrounding it with other breakfast items like scrambled eggs and hash browns. Other options include sausage quesadillas, sausage fried rice, and sausage pizza.
Still have leftover sausage patties? Toss them in the freezer, where they can remain for up to three months.