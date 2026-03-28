Meet The Matchatini Cocktail: Espresso Martini's Earthy Younger Cousin

The espresso martini is the "it-girl" of cocktails and has held its own on the spirits scene for many years. However, it wasn't until recently that it got a facelift, courtesy of yet another "it-girl" of the beverage scene: matcha.

Matcha offers a beautifully earthy, herbaceous, and organic flavor, so it makes sense that someone down the line would try to transform it into a cocktail. The so-called matchatini calls for blooming the matcha powder in a bowl with a matcha whisk, then adding the other components — vodka and liqueur (often white chocolate, though this can vary) — to a shaker with ice. It can be topped with a sprinkle of matcha powder, giving it a glowy, bright, and tantalizingly green color enhancement.

You may be partial to the matchatini if you aren't a fan of the heavy, bitter, and occasionally abrasive flavors in an espresso martini. It's an excellent springtime sipper, and since there are so many ways that you can use matcha and pair it with different ingredients, you should have no problem finding light bites to enjoy with it during happy hour.