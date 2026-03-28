Meet The Matchatini Cocktail: Espresso Martini's Earthy Younger Cousin
The espresso martini is the "it-girl" of cocktails and has held its own on the spirits scene for many years. However, it wasn't until recently that it got a facelift, courtesy of yet another "it-girl" of the beverage scene: matcha.
Matcha offers a beautifully earthy, herbaceous, and organic flavor, so it makes sense that someone down the line would try to transform it into a cocktail. The so-called matchatini calls for blooming the matcha powder in a bowl with a matcha whisk, then adding the other components — vodka and liqueur (often white chocolate, though this can vary) — to a shaker with ice. It can be topped with a sprinkle of matcha powder, giving it a glowy, bright, and tantalizingly green color enhancement.
You may be partial to the matchatini if you aren't a fan of the heavy, bitter, and occasionally abrasive flavors in an espresso martini. It's an excellent springtime sipper, and since there are so many ways that you can use matcha and pair it with different ingredients, you should have no problem finding light bites to enjoy with it during happy hour.
Tips for making an excellent matchatini
Since the ingredients in a matchatini are so simple, their quality and flavor will be at the forefront of every sip. As such, you'll want to use a reputable matcha brand for this cocktail. Some of the best ceremonial-grade matcha powders you can buy include Blue Bottle, Heapwell, and Ippodo. Vodka matters as well, as you want something sharp, clear, and complementary to the grassy green tea flavor. The choice of liqueur is where you can get creative; you'll just want to select one that doesn't override the matcha. You could add a basic simple syrup and milk (dairy-based or dairy-free) in lieu of something more flavorful, opt for triple sec for a more citrusy profile, or hit it with some amaretto for a nutty, almondy twist. Frothed egg whites can help elevate your cocktail's texture, too.
Once you've selected your powder and spirits, it's time to get to work. Read up on this list of the best tips for adding matcha to your next cocktail, including experimenting with other spirits besides vodka. For example, if you like the botanical notes in your drink, try this matcha-gin concoction.