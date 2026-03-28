Why It's A Major Mistake To Let Your Oatmeal Reach A Boil

You wake up in the morning, slowly stretching, walking sleepy-eyed to the kitchen to make a creamy, warm bowl of stovetop oatmeal. What a perfect way to start the day! But it's also something that can be ruined quickly by having too much heat. The only thing standing between you and expert execution of your oatmeal is the perfect water temperature. Because if you let those oats hit a boil, there's a good chance they're going to boil over and you're going to be left with more than one mess on your hands.

"Letting oatmeal come to a boil will give it a goopy texture," says chef and content creator Violet Witchel. The cause of this unwanted texture comes from the oats being heated too fast. According to Witchel, oats need to be gently hydrated in order to obtain the perfect texture. And that is something boiling does not do.

"It's still safe to eat," Witchel adds as a consolation. But are you really going to want to? Stovetop oatmeal is one of the top ways to get the yummiest oatmeal flavors and textures. It should be creamy but still firm. So, let's do it right.