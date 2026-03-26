Why Employees Ask You To Pull Forward At Fast Food Drive-Thrus

If you've ever placed your order at a drive-thru, pulled up to the window to pay, and were told that you need to move forward and park along the side of the building to wait for your food, you may feel confused. We expect drive-thrus to be as fast and efficient as ordering at a counter, so being asked to essentially get out of line and go somewhere else can feel counter-productive. Yet there is actually a really good reason why a restaurant employee may ask you to do this.

You may be asked to pull forward out of the drive-thru lane in order to remove your vehicle from sensors that are tracking how long your order takes. This can give staff more time to handle a large, complex order while making room for the people behind you in line to be served. It also gives staff a grace period to deal with items that take longer to prepare (think: McFlurries), as well as handle special requests and made-to-order items.

Drive-thru times are important because the majority of fast food restaurants have specific efficiency metrics that they must meet in order to align with corporate standards. This means that from the moment you pull into the drive-thru line, you may be triggering a geofence that measures operational efficiency, activating a sensor that starts a timer in the restaurant's kitchen. Every moment is timed, and staff is told that they need to keep each step of your transaction within a certain time frame in order to meet goals. At the end of the day, if those numbers aren't on par with what's expected, managers and staff may face scrutiny from higher-ups in the company.