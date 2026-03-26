Why Employees Ask You To Pull Forward At Fast Food Drive-Thrus
If you've ever placed your order at a drive-thru, pulled up to the window to pay, and were told that you need to move forward and park along the side of the building to wait for your food, you may feel confused. We expect drive-thrus to be as fast and efficient as ordering at a counter, so being asked to essentially get out of line and go somewhere else can feel counter-productive. Yet there is actually a really good reason why a restaurant employee may ask you to do this.
You may be asked to pull forward out of the drive-thru lane in order to remove your vehicle from sensors that are tracking how long your order takes. This can give staff more time to handle a large, complex order while making room for the people behind you in line to be served. It also gives staff a grace period to deal with items that take longer to prepare (think: McFlurries), as well as handle special requests and made-to-order items.
Drive-thru times are important because the majority of fast food restaurants have specific efficiency metrics that they must meet in order to align with corporate standards. This means that from the moment you pull into the drive-thru line, you may be triggering a geofence that measures operational efficiency, activating a sensor that starts a timer in the restaurant's kitchen. Every moment is timed, and staff is told that they need to keep each step of your transaction within a certain time frame in order to meet goals. At the end of the day, if those numbers aren't on par with what's expected, managers and staff may face scrutiny from higher-ups in the company.
Pulling forward also prevents bottlenecks
Placing a large order in the drive-thru at a fast food restaurant can slow down the entire system. While you sit at the window waiting for your food, the person who took your payment can't help anyone else behind you. This creates a bottleneck that results in delays for everyone else in the line. The person behind you, who might just want an order of fries or a soda, might have to wait two or three times as long as they should. But if you're asked to pull ahead and wait outside of the drive-thru line, the cashier can move the line along by getting the next person's transaction started.
You may also be asked to pull ahead if you notice that your order is wrong when you receive it. Rather than have you sit and wait while the mistake is corrected or the missing item is made, you can pull off to the side and an employee will bring your order straight to your vehicle. This can also prevent bottlenecks and help other customers avoid long wait times.
One way you can shorten drive-thru wait times and be mindful of both the staff's needs and those behind you in line is to follow a simple rule of drive-thru etiquette: Take a look at the menu before you get in line or while you're waiting so that you know exactly what you want to order. If you have a lot of questions, are placing a large order, or need to make a special request, consider ordering inside at the counter.