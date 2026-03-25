The Fizzy Aldi Alcohol We'd Skip Every Time — And Customers Agree It's Bad
Among a wide variety of grocery items including new-to-you discoveries and old favorites, Aldi also has a number of popular alcohol offerings. Though there are some states where you can't buy alcohol at Aldi, for those locations where you can, it's a good idea to know which ones are worthwhile and which are not. Sadly, Aldi's Vista Bay Hard Seltzer is a disappointing drink better left on the shelf.
Per Tasting Table's assessment of Aldi alcohol items to buy and which to skip, this hard seltzer simply doesn't measure up to other brands. With so many popular choices in the hard seltzer game, Aldi's version seems inconsistent at best. Comments across Reddit and elsewhere on the internet echo this sentiment, ranging from underwhelmed to revulsion.
One Reddit user states, "I normally really enjoy hard seltzer but something just tastes off about these. Not sure if it was the flavoring or that the alcohol taste is there and not pleasant." Another shares, "I got some of the lime flavored Vista Bay (I love Hard Claw, hoped these were the same) and they had a weird BUTTERY taste, which a friend suggested meant they might be spoiled. After reading this I think they're just not good." Given hard seltzer's image as a lighter option that, ideally, doesn't sacrifice flavor, it's clear to see why you're better off skipping Aldi's Vista Bay beverages.
More reasons to skip Aldi's Vista Bay hard seltzer
One Reddit comment offers an alternative to Aldi's seemingly unpleasant hard seltzer, saying, "Splurge on white claw. Trust me." Though this alcohol brand isn't available at Aldi, it seems that customers consider it worth the higher price than wasting money on a less expensive but more disappointing drink. In a different Reddit thread, a user shares a picture of a Vista Bay hard seltzer variety pack and states in no uncertain terms, "These were not good. Do not recommend." Of these Aldi seltzers, one reply notes, "They taste like pool chemicals."
While Aldi's hard seltzer is somewhat limited, there is at least one alternative to its Vista Bay products. Its Fieldcraft "extra-fruited" hard seltzers come in a couple of different flavors including mango and strawberry, though this will depend on your specific Aldi location. These have garnered quite the buzz among Redditors, though it has been noted in one thread that there is a lack of listed nutritional information on the packaging or individual cans.
Despite this drawback, one particularly positive Reddit reply mentions, "There are AWESOME fyi. Wow. Would buy again and again." If you intend to skip the Vista Bay hard seltzer from Aldi, you'll still be able to find a refreshing sipper among its selection of alcoholic drinks which includes hard ciders and at least one other seltzer. Otherwise, you might want to turn to one of a number of popular hard seltzer brands available elsewhere.