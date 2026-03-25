The Fizzy Aldi Alcohol We'd Skip Every Time — And Customers Agree It's Bad

Among a wide variety of grocery items including new-to-you discoveries and old favorites, Aldi also has a number of popular alcohol offerings. Though there are some states where you can't buy alcohol at Aldi, for those locations where you can, it's a good idea to know which ones are worthwhile and which are not. Sadly, Aldi's Vista Bay Hard Seltzer is a disappointing drink better left on the shelf.

Per Tasting Table's assessment of Aldi alcohol items to buy and which to skip, this hard seltzer simply doesn't measure up to other brands. With so many popular choices in the hard seltzer game, Aldi's version seems inconsistent at best. Comments across Reddit and elsewhere on the internet echo this sentiment, ranging from underwhelmed to revulsion.

One Reddit user states, "I normally really enjoy hard seltzer but something just tastes off about these. Not sure if it was the flavoring or that the alcohol taste is there and not pleasant." Another shares, "I got some of the lime flavored Vista Bay (I love Hard Claw, hoped these were the same) and they had a weird BUTTERY taste, which a friend suggested meant they might be spoiled. After reading this I think they're just not good." Given hard seltzer's image as a lighter option that, ideally, doesn't sacrifice flavor, it's clear to see why you're better off skipping Aldi's Vista Bay beverages.