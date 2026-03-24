Martha Stewart's Lazy Susan Trick Keeps Kitchen Cabinets Decluttered
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Martha Stewart may be heralded as the queen of entertaining, but it turns out she also has tons of other tricks up her sleeve for cooking, cleaning, and organizing. Although her pantry is probably immaculately organized and filled with far more specialty ingredients and appliances than our own, she has shared her fair share of tips and tricks for home cooks, including how to keep pantry shelves nice and neat. One of her top tips for organizing a kitchen revolves (quite literally) around a useful tool: a lazy Susan.
In a video shared on the Martha Stewart YouTube channel, Stewart called the lazy Susan "something [she] just loves and cannot live without." She shows how she fits a large, spinning lazy Susan into her corner cabinets, allowing her to access ramekins and baking dishes from deep in the corner cabinet where it would otherwise be difficult to reach. "The more organized your kitchen is, the more you will enjoy everything you do there," she says.
Use this trick to make use of corner cabinets
Lazy Susans come in many different sizes, so you can select the ones that fit best for your space. If you have a ton of corner cabinets, you can employ the large rotating lazy Susans like Martha Stewart showed in her video. Installation for these so-called pie-cut lazy Susans vary, though there are enough DIY resources online that you can save yourself a decent chunk of change when it comes to installation. Some even sit on the countertop for a seamless installation. If your space is a bit tighter and you have less room to spare, you can select a different shape, like a half-moon lazy Susan, which can pull out and offer you easy top-down access for all of your jars, appliances, and condiments.
You don't even have to have corner cabinets to make use of this organization tool. If you're working on a much smaller scale and need to access spices or condiments from the back of a particularly deep cabinet, you may want to employ a small rotating board. We prefer using one with a lip, like this acacia wood model from AUAM on Amazon; that way, you won't have to worry about things sliding off the edges of your board when you rotate it. These can fit on your countertop or island and transform into a decorative vignette as well.