Martha Stewart's Lazy Susan Trick Keeps Kitchen Cabinets Decluttered

Lazy Susans come in many different sizes, so you can select the ones that fit best for your space. If you have a ton of corner cabinets, you can employ the large rotating lazy Susans like Martha Stewart showed in her video. Installation for these so-called pie-cut lazy Susans vary, though there are enough DIY resources online that you can save yourself a decent chunk of change when it comes to installation. Some even sit on the countertop for a seamless installation. If your space is a bit tighter and you have less room to spare, you can select a different shape, like a half-moon lazy Susan, which can pull out and offer you easy top-down access for all of your jars, appliances, and condiments.

You don't even have to have corner cabinets to make use of this organization tool. If you're working on a much smaller scale and need to access spices or condiments from the back of a particularly deep cabinet, you may want to employ a small rotating board. We prefer using one with a lip, like this acacia wood model from AUAM on Amazon; that way, you won't have to worry about things sliding off the edges of your board when you rotate it. These can fit on your countertop or island and transform into a decorative vignette as well.