What Sets The Cheapest And Most Expensive Costco Kirkland Tequila Apart
If you're looking to stock up on tequila, Costco offers a huge selection of brands to suit any budget. For anyone who's not ready to splash out on a top-shelf bottle, the wholesale retailer's Kirkland spirit range might just be the answer. Sure, Kirkland's offering isn't exactly premium tequila, but that doesn't mean it can't be a worthwhile purchase.
The Kirkland tequila range currently includes four different expressions: Blanco (formerly called Silver), Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo. The Blanco typically costs around $31 for a massive 1.75-liter handle (equating to $17.71 per liter), the Reposado costs about $19 for a 1-liter bottle, the Añejo costs roughly $27 per liter, and the Extra Añejo costs around $55 per liter. Although Costco is notoriously secretive about who makes its private-brand spirits, we actually do know who makes Kirkland tequila thanks to the legalities around supplying the agave-based liquor. It's currently produced by Santa Lucia Distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, and each expression is made with 100% blue agave. This makes Kirkland tequila excellent value for money at Costco's price points whichever way you look at it.
However, you might be wondering why Kirkland Tequila Extra Añejo costs so much more than the Blanco version, especially considering it is made using the same ingredients by the same distiller, and it has an identical ABV. Ultimately, it all comes down to aging.
Why Kirkland Tequila Blanco is cheaper than Kirkland Tequila Extra Añejo
First, it's important to understand the difference between blanco and extra añejo tequilas. The key differentiator is the amount of time the spirit spends in a barrel before it's bottled. Blanco is typically unaged, perhaps spending a month or two resting in a barrel, and it's easy to spot due to its lack of color. Meanwhile, extra añejo tequila must spend at least three years in oak barrels, which gives it a deep amber hue.
From a taste perspective, blanco tequilas tend to be brighter and bolder with citrus-forward flavor profiles. They feature fewer barrel characteristics and often taste rougher than well-aged tequilas. Extra añejo tequilas, on the other hand, are the most full-bodied of all and boast the richest tasting notes that develop from an extended time spent in the barrel — flavors like vanilla, caramel, oak, and dark fruit. However, taste is subjective, and while a more complex flavor profile can command a higher price, it's not the only reason behind the cost disparity.
The longer a spirit is aged, the more expensive it is to produce. Any tequila that's sat maturing in a barrel is tequila that's not currently being sold. It needs to be stored somewhere, which means paying for warehouse space. Plus, alcohol evaporates over time — the longer the tequila is aged, the less of it you end up with — so it takes more work to produce the same amount of tequila. With extra añejo maturing for a minimum of three years, the production costs are significantly higher than an unaged blanco.
Which Costco Kirkland tequila should you buy?
If you're not sure which Kirkland tequila to buy, ask yourself why you're buying it in the first place. The Blanco tequila might not be suitable for savoring neat, but the lower quality won't be as noticeable if you're drinking it with a mixer. That 1.75-liter bottle will go a long way; it'll certainly do the job if you're throwing a large party. Plus, the Blanco's citrus-forward profile and gentle earthiness make it perfect for mixing batches of margaritas or palomas.
For a richer, more complex drinking experience, the Extra Añejo is worth the upgrade. It's the best choice if you prefer to sip your tequila neat or on the rocks, and it's well-suited for cocktails where the base spirit is the star of the show — like a tequila old fashioned. If the Extra Añejo feels like too much of a stretch, the standard Añejo sits comfortably in the middle of the range and offers a solid sipping experience at a lower price point. Neither is the best tequila Costco has to offer, but both are strong choices if you don't want to spend Don Julio money.