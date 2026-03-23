What Sets The Cheapest And Most Expensive Costco Kirkland Tequila Apart

If you're looking to stock up on tequila, Costco offers a huge selection of brands to suit any budget. For anyone who's not ready to splash out on a top-shelf bottle, the wholesale retailer's Kirkland spirit range might just be the answer. Sure, Kirkland's offering isn't exactly premium tequila, but that doesn't mean it can't be a worthwhile purchase.

The Kirkland tequila range currently includes four different expressions: Blanco (formerly called Silver), Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo. The Blanco typically costs around $31 for a massive 1.75-liter handle (equating to $17.71 per liter), the Reposado costs about $19 for a 1-liter bottle, the Añejo costs roughly $27 per liter, and the Extra Añejo costs around $55 per liter. Although Costco is notoriously secretive about who makes its private-brand spirits, we actually do know who makes Kirkland tequila thanks to the legalities around supplying the agave-based liquor. It's currently produced by Santa Lucia Distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, and each expression is made with 100% blue agave. This makes Kirkland tequila excellent value for money at Costco's price points whichever way you look at it.

However, you might be wondering why Kirkland Tequila Extra Añejo costs so much more than the Blanco version, especially considering it is made using the same ingredients by the same distiller, and it has an identical ABV. Ultimately, it all comes down to aging.